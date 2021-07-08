Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
-
Motorbike delivery people face extreme, sometimes unrealistic, pressure from businesses and the clients they serve to be on time
-
They often drive recklessly to meet deadlines
South Africa’s army of motorcycle delivery people is taking strain.
Non-existent a few years ago, they have become an integral part of the economy.
Go easy on scooter delivery people, says Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa (scroll up to listen).
The demand for retailers to fulfil orders affects everyone down the line… We have distracted road users, and these guys are under pressure to deliver food on time or face serious critique and attacks from customers…Hein Jonker, founder - Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa
If items aren’t delivered on time it eats into profits. They’re getting pressure… from the consumer, and his employer… They’re under huge pressure.Hein Jonker, founder - Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa
There are incentives to deliver on time. In some cases, they’re penalised if they are late… These guys are in certain cases exploited…Hein Jonker, founder - Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa
Sometimes these guys are reckless… and offend other road users… It’s unfair to make these [challenging delivery time] promises to clients…Hein Jonker, founder - Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-motorcycles-parked-near-fast-food-restaurants-3028127/
