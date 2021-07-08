Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics
- Skateboarding veteran Dallas Oberholzer is one of the South African skaters headed to the Tokyo Olympics this month
- Skateboarding is one of the new sports joining the Olympics in Tokyo
- World Skate announced the 80 qualifiers for the Tokyo Games back in June, including four pro skaters from SA
Dallas Oberholzer is described as a stalwart in South Africa's skateboarding scene.
He's one of four professional skaters representing SA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo when they kick off on Friday 23 Jul 2021.
Skateboarding is one of five new sports making a debut at the Olympic games.
Oberholzer says he discovered skating at the age of nine and has never looked back.
The 46-year-old has been competing internationally for decades and has travelled to over 50 countries through skateboarding.
He'll be flying the South African flag alongside Melissa Williams (36) from Cape Town, Boipelo Awuah (15) from Kimberely, and Brandon Valjalo (22) from Johannesburg.
Oberholzer is the founder of the Indigo Skate Camp, a youth programme aimed at taking skateboarding to disadvantaged communities and using the urban sport for social good.
I've had a series of check-ins with the skateboarding scene. It's been very necessary to stay relevant and to see what's out there and get inspired.Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp
I've travelled to over 50 countries skateboarding and I've always felt the need to connect with my peers overseas because it's always like they're a few tricks ahead of us locally.Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp
South Africa is much far ahead of the rest of Africa with skateboarding but at the same time, we are a little bit behind with the rest of the world.Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp
In our sport, there's no putting us in a box and saying what works.Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CPRGBcmJvx3/
