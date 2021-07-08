Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison The Department of Correctional Services says it has opened a criminal case and suspended an official after photos surfaced online... 8 July 2021 5:38 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 July 2021 11:21 AM
View all Local
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on We... 8 July 2021 2:00 PM
Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks about the party's request for Jacob Zuma to get a preside... 8 July 2021 12:45 PM
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations. 8 July 2021 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all Business
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
World

Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics

8 July 2021 3:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Olympics
Skateboarding
2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Dallas Oberholzer
professional skater

CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics.
  • Skateboarding veteran Dallas Oberholzer is one of the South African skaters headed to the Tokyo Olympics this month
  • Skateboarding is one of the new sports joining the Olympics in Tokyo
  • World Skate announced the 80 qualifiers for the Tokyo Games back in June, including four pro skaters from SA

Dallas Oberholzer is described as a stalwart in South Africa's skateboarding scene.

He's one of four professional skaters representing SA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo when they kick off on Friday 23 Jul 2021.

Skateboarding is one of five new sports making a debut at the Olympic games.

Oberholzer says he discovered skating at the age of nine and has never looked back.

RELATED: Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport

The 46-year-old has been competing internationally for decades and has travelled to over 50 countries through skateboarding.

He'll be flying the South African flag alongside Melissa Williams (36) from Cape Town, Boipelo Awuah (15) from Kimberely, and Brandon Valjalo (22) from Johannesburg.

RELATED: Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics

Oberholzer is the founder of the Indigo Skate Camp, a youth programme aimed at taking skateboarding to disadvantaged communities and using the urban sport for social good.

I've had a series of check-ins with the skateboarding scene. It's been very necessary to stay relevant and to see what's out there and get inspired.

Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp

I've travelled to over 50 countries skateboarding and I've always felt the need to connect with my peers overseas because it's always like they're a few tricks ahead of us locally.

Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp

South Africa is much far ahead of the rest of Africa with skateboarding but at the same time, we are a little bit behind with the rest of the world.

Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp

In our sport, there's no putting us in a box and saying what works.

Dallas Oberholzer, Professional skater and founder of Indigo Skate Camp



8 July 2021 3:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Olympics
Skateboarding
2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Dallas Oberholzer
professional skater

More from Sport

If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw

8 July 2021 10:56 AM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber

7 July 2021 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding

5 July 2021 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe

4 July 2021 11:42 AM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long'

2 July 2021 2:31 PM

Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France

28 June 2021 11:47 AM

Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape

24 June 2021 6:27 AM

John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics

16 June 2021 8:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020

8 July 2021 11:43 AM

Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope

7 July 2021 2:13 PM

Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest'

7 July 2021 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers

6 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne

6 July 2021 10:41 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing

5 July 2021 10:44 AM

The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe

4 July 2021 11:42 AM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse

2 July 2021 7:49 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead

1 July 2021 11:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison

Local

Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics

Sport World

Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated

8 July 2021 5:37 PM

CT's disaster risk management on alert as city hit by strong winds, heavy rain

8 July 2021 5:29 PM

HSF: Zuma arrest has boosted public confidence in state's ability to uphold law

8 July 2021 5:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA