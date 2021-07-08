Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!





Iceland, New Zealand, and Spain are experimenting with a four-day workweek, to great success

South Africans has the eighth longest working hours in the world, but one of the lowest rates of productivity

If you were living in Iceland, it would be the weekend soon.

The tiny country has conducted several large trials of a four-day workweek, which were an “overwhelming success”.

Most workers moved to shorter work hours without any effect on productivity, in some cases it improved.

Researchers described the Icelandic experience with a four-day workweek as “ground-breaking evidence for the efficacy of working time reduction.”

New Zealand and Spain are also testing out productivity gains or losses from a shorter workweek.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).

The idea is terribly attractive… This study in Iceland is the largest formal study of a reduced workweek in history. It was an overwhelming success… Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University

This [five-day workweek] is not a law of nature… We invented this system… Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University

South Africa has one of the lowest productivity rates in the world… There’s an awful lot of manual work… only 12% of households have a computer… We have the worst relationship between business and labour in the world… Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University