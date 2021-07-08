Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
-
Iceland, New Zealand, and Spain are experimenting with a four-day workweek, to great success
-
South Africans has the eighth longest working hours in the world, but one of the lowest rates of productivity
RELATED: South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
If you were living in Iceland, it would be the weekend soon.
The tiny country has conducted several large trials of a four-day workweek, which were an “overwhelming success”.
Most workers moved to shorter work hours without any effect on productivity, in some cases it improved.
Researchers described the Icelandic experience with a four-day workweek as “ground-breaking evidence for the efficacy of working time reduction.”
New Zealand and Spain are also testing out productivity gains or losses from a shorter workweek.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).
The idea is terribly attractive… This study in Iceland is the largest formal study of a reduced workweek in history. It was an overwhelming success…Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
This [five-day workweek] is not a law of nature… We invented this system…Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
South Africa has one of the lowest productivity rates in the world… There’s an awful lot of manual work… only 12% of households have a computer… We have the worst relationship between business and labour in the world…Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
We should undoubtedly start to experiment… in our conditions…Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1802/fizkes180200201/95243049-tired-of-computer-african-businessman-taking-off-glasses-feels-eye-strain-fatigue-after-long-office-.jpg
More from Business
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020
Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
Is China calling a deer a horse?
An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
Surprise! Surprise! Research shows insurers cashed in on the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More
More from Opinion
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'
Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association.Read More
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year
Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study
John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma'
Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu.Read More
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?
Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020
Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope
Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery.Read More
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible
Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.Read More
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad
Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media.Read More