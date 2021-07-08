Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Winde: Covid-19 hospitalisations increasing daily but we're not at crisis point Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response. 8 July 2021 8:20 PM
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
Traces of Delta variant found in wastewater can't be transmitted to humans - MEC Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says traces of the Delta variant found in wastewater do not pose a risk to humans. 8 July 2021 6:53 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afterno... 8 July 2021 6:13 PM
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on We... 8 July 2021 2:00 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

8 July 2021 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
sound investment decisions

Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest
Image: Tumisu on Pixabay

"Staying invested is more important than when you invest"

That's the word from Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ingram on The Money Show.

While there are always going to be "good reasons" to be afraid of investing, don't listen to the scaremongers he advises.

The problem is that when we're all fearful and when the headlines are big and loud, that's usually where the market is offering us great opportunities!

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

I feel that when markets are collapsing and really looking gloomy, that's the time to switch your mindset from being fearful to saying 'In bad market conditions there is almost never a reason for me to be a seller. I need to be a buyer or I need to be holding'.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Whitfield jumps in on the possible dangers lurking in the words 'almost never'.

Ingram sketches some of those scenarios where you should in fact consider selling which include being saddled with an enormous amount of debt and/or a strong likelihood of losing your job.

Then, by all means take a wider view of your whole financial planning position to say 'I need to actually need to make a sensible financial planning decision which might, narrowly, be a bad investment decision because the bank's not going to understand me not paying my mortgage while I wait for the markets to turn'.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Listen to Ingram's invaluable investment advice in detail below:




8 July 2021 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
sound investment decisions

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:57 PM

Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever

6 April 2021 11:48 AM

How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

28 January 2021 3:44 PM

Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

27 January 2021 9:37 AM

For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison

Local

Traces of Delta variant found in wastewater can't be transmitted to humans - MEC

Local

[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison

Politics

EWN Highlights

US military mission in Afghanistan to end 31 August: Biden

8 July 2021 8:55 PM

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come for Africa: WHO

8 July 2021 7:46 PM

Criminal case opened after Zuma prison pictures leaked, says DCS

8 July 2021 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA