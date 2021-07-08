'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'
Former president Jacob Zuma is finally in custody after handing himself over to police close to the midnight deadline for his arrest on Wednesday night.
He was swept off in convoy from Nkandla to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to start his 15-month jail term for contempt of court.
ICYMI: From defiance, to compliance.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 8, 2021
A snippet of how the events of 7 July 2021 unfolded. https://t.co/aFdUQLR2yE #ZumaArrest pic.twitter.com/2HMgoayaCs
Zuma will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence, which is just shy of four months, unless he qualifies for medical parole.
RELATED: Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister
As JZ prepares for his first full night in jail, The Money Show focuses on where his presidency first started to go wrong.
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, who has written two books on the former statesman.
Key dates for South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, who has been slapped with a 15-month jail term after snubbing the state capture commission of inquiry and said on Wednesday he would hand himself in to start serving his sentence. https://t.co/lhZmpAbGnb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 8, 2021
Basson traces the reports of Zuma's wrongdoings from the the Arms Deal bribes and the Nkandla upgrade through to the trial of close associate Schabir Shaik, and the Gupta Leaks.
I actually thought of Mandy Mandy Rossouw [who broke the Nkandla story in December 2009] a lot this week... I was wondering what she would have said about the fact that contempt of court finally sent Jacob Zuma to prison, and not corruption or something we would have expected to many years ago...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Jacob Zuma came on to my radar around 2002 or 2003 when the Scorpions were scratching around documents pertaining to the arms deal and specifically the Corvette deal with French arms company Thales... where Zuma purportedly accepted a bribe of R500,000 to protect the company against the arms deal investigation...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Obviously throughout the Schabir Shaik trial... Zuma's name came up the whole time and Shaik was convicted... he had a corrupt relationship with Zuma but Zuma wasn't on trial so he couldn't go to prison...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
It goes back that far for me, which makes it about 20 years that Zuma has successfully managed to avoid prison until last night!Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
What does Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court mean for the charges of corruption that are still pending?
I didn't see this coming... I didn't see him going to prison before his corruption trial. That trial is finally getting underway in about ten days from now.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
The whole dynamic of that trial will just change because Zuma will have to be brought from prison every day. I don't know if he's going to be required to wear prison clothing...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
If you look at some of the evidence led in the Shaik trial, it goes back at the late 90s when Zuma was the MEC in KwaZulu-Natal... If you speak to people who were with him in the Struggle there are even questions going further back...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
His future doesn't look too bright tonight; it looks pretty bleak. He's probably going to be held up in criminal trials for the rest of his life!Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Listen to the fascinating interview on The Money Show:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.Read More
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders.Read More
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020
Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
More from Politics
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison
Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on Wednesday night.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks about the party's request for Jacob Zuma to get a presidential pardon.Read More
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence
Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations.Read More
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody
After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.Read More
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma?
Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.Read More
More from Local
Winde: Covid-19 hospitalisations increasing daily but we're not at crisis point
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response.Read More
Traces of Delta variant found in wastewater can't be transmitted to humans - MEC
Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says traces of the Delta variant found in wastewater do not pose a risk to humans.Read More
Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison
The Department of Correctional Services says it has opened a criminal case and suspended an official after photos surfaced online of Jacob Zuma in custody.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government.Read More
Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).Read More
Can you loan an awning or tent for elderly waiting in chilly vaccination queues?
Refilwe Moloto talks Bothasig Residents Association chair Derek Antonio Serra about finding cover to keep people warm and dry.Read More
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More