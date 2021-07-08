Traces of Delta variant found in wastewater can't be transmitted to humans - MEC





Recent test results show that the Delta variant of Covid-19 is widespread at some Western Cape sewage plants

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says traces of the highly contagious variant in wastewater are not infectious

A team at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) shows us how the long process of testing sewage samples begins. They aren’t looking for a live coronavirus, but are searching for RNA, a nucleic acid similar to DNA. Picture: Zukile Daniel/Eyewitness News.

Traces of the Delta variant of Covid-19 found in wastewater across the province are no longer infectious, according to the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell issued a statement on Thursday to allay fears after traces of the Delta strain were discovered in Western Cape wastewater.

Biomedical researchers from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) analysed wastewater samples from various towns in the province and detected the presence of the highly infectious variant.

It is critical to note that what has been detected are traces or fragments of the virus, which are not infectious in the wastewater as it is no longer a living virus. Therefore it does not pose a risk to humans. Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov

Sampled from various sewage plants are being tested as part of an ongoing wastewater-based epidemiology surveillance programme conducted exclusively in the Western Cape.

The SAMRC programme is being used as an early warning system for Covid-19 to pick up any increases in virus load in specific areas.

In his statement, MEC Bredell says the fact that fragments of the new Delta variant were detected serves to illustrate the efficiency of the wastewater surveillance programme.