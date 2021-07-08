Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison





The Correctional Services Dept says it's appalled by the distribution of photos showing Jacob Zuma at Estcourt prison

Photos have been doing the rounds online showing the former president being processed at the Estcourt Correctional Centre

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says claims that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola shared the pictures are fake news

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at a media briefing outside the Estcourt Correctional Service facility where former President Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-month sentence. Picture: YouTube screengrab/SABC.

The Correctional Services Department has suspended an official and opened a criminal case after "leaked" pictures showing former president Jacob Zuma inside the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The department claims that a camera SD card was stolen which contained images of Zuma being admitted at the correctional centre.

According to a statement issued by the department, images were stolen from a camera of the official who had been assigned to take photos for institutional filing purposes.

"The SD card was removed from the camera and the matter is highly sensitive and is being investigated by both SAPS and DCS. The official involved has also been contemplated with a suspension notice", the statement reads.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says preliminary investigations have revealed that the stolen SD card may have "clandestinely been shared with a known broadcaster".

Phiri also took to social media to rubbish claims that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was somehow involved in the leaking of the images.

At a media briefing earlier on Thursday, Lamola told journalists that the department would not be publishing pictures of Zuma or treating him any differently from other offenders.

RELATED: Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister

Just so we are clear the now deleted tweet claims Minister sent the picture. That is the fake news referred to. — Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021

It has come to the attention of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) that images were stolen from a camera of the official who had been assigned to take photos for institutional filing purposes. — Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021

The first aspect of the internal investigation thus far has revealed that this SD card may have clandestinely been shared with a known broadcaster. The department will be approaching the relevant institutions for further action. — Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021

DCS condems in strongest possible terms such action and will leave no stone unturned in bringing to book those behind it.



Ends.



Issued by the Department of Correctional Services



Enquiries, Singabakho Nxumalo on 079 523 5794 — Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021