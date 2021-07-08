Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison
- The Correctional Services Dept says it's appalled by the distribution of photos showing Jacob Zuma at Estcourt prison
- Photos have been doing the rounds online showing the former president being processed at the Estcourt Correctional Centre
- Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says claims that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola shared the pictures are fake news
The Correctional Services Department has suspended an official and opened a criminal case after "leaked" pictures showing former president Jacob Zuma inside the Estcourt Correctional Centre.
The department claims that a camera SD card was stolen which contained images of Zuma being admitted at the correctional centre.
According to a statement issued by the department, images were stolen from a camera of the official who had been assigned to take photos for institutional filing purposes.
"The SD card was removed from the camera and the matter is highly sensitive and is being investigated by both SAPS and DCS. The official involved has also been contemplated with a suspension notice", the statement reads.
Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says preliminary investigations have revealed that the stolen SD card may have "clandestinely been shared with a known broadcaster".
Phiri also took to social media to rubbish claims that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was somehow involved in the leaking of the images.
At a media briefing earlier on Thursday, Lamola told journalists that the department would not be publishing pictures of Zuma or treating him any differently from other offenders.
RELATED: Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister
Just so we are clear the now deleted tweet claims Minister sent the picture. That is the fake news referred to.— Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021
It has come to the attention of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) that images were stolen from a camera of the official who had been assigned to take photos for institutional filing purposes.— Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021
The first aspect of the internal investigation thus far has revealed that this SD card may have clandestinely been shared with a known broadcaster. The department will be approaching the relevant institutions for further action.— Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021
DCS condems in strongest possible terms such action and will leave no stone unturned in bringing to book those behind it.— Chrispin Phiri 🇿🇦 (@Chrispin_JPhiri) July 8, 2021
Ends.
Issued by the Department of Correctional Services
Enquiries, Singabakho Nxumalo on 079 523 5794
More from Local
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government.Read More
Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).Read More
Can you loan an awning or tent for elderly waiting in chilly vaccination queues?
Refilwe Moloto talks Bothasig Residents Association chair Derek Antonio Serra about finding cover to keep people warm and dry.Read More
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
Surprise! Surprise! Research shows insurers cashed in on the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More