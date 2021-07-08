[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison
- Carl Niehaus was nabbed by police while addressing media outside Estcourt Correctional Centre
- Niehaus was taken away by officers during a live interview with an SABC journalist
Suspended Carl arrested live on air mid interview. #BreakingNews #CarlNiehaus pic.twitter.com/XdUTnc9ehl— Bongani (@Bongani_Cel) July 8, 2021
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus has been arrested during an interview with the SABC outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where former president Jacob Zuma is serving jail time.
Niehaus was arrested live on television on Thursday afternoon as a group of Zuma supporters gathered outside the facility in solidarity with the jailed former president.
It's understood that Niehaus has been arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations.
RELATED: Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison
Niehaus, a vocal supporter of Zuma, was suspended by the ANC NEC for apparently making inflammatory speeches while dressed in ANC regalia outside Nkandla over the weekend.
He's previously spoken out in defence of corruption-accused Zuma in his capacity as spokesperson for the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), which has now been disbanded.
RELATED: South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus
Source : https://twitter.com/DrCamModisane/status/1413146669474975749
