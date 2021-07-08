Winde: Covid-19 hospitalisations increasing daily but we're not at crisis point





Premier Alan Winde says Covid-19 hospital admissions in the Western Cape are still rising but are lower than previously predicted by public health experts

Winde says Covid-19 cases have taken up 16% of hospital beds across the provincial public health system which is currently at 87% total occupancy

The premier joined CapeTalk for his weekly Covid-19 update. Listen to the details in the audio above

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says Covid-19 hospitalisations are increasing at a slower rate than previously predicted by public health officials.

The week-on-week increases in current admissions have been above 20% over a week.

There are currently 2,283 hospital admissions across public health facilities in the province.

RELATED: Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'

According to the latest data, admissions to hospitals are increasing with an average of 170 new admissions a day in the Western Cape.

This time last week, there were 135 new admissions per day and experts anticipated that daily hospital cases would have doubled by this time.

Winde tells CapeTalk that hospitalisations and Covid-19 deaths are slightly lower than predicted.

He advises that the provincial health system, which is sitting at 87% occupancy in total, is not yet at a crisis point.

RELATED: Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double

Modellers have actually downgraded our numbers from last week... it actually looks like it's going to be lower than they predicted last week... The actual numbers are lower than their predictions. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Right now we're 16% Covid-19 beds out of all of our hospital beds and we are sitting at 87% occupancy in total. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The [hospital] numbers are growing every single day but we are not in a crisis space and we're definitely nowhere near where Gauteng is but we've got to just hold this slowing, it's still increasing every day. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier joins CapeTalk every week for a Covid-19 update following his weekly digital press conference held on Thursdays.