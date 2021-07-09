VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August
South Africa's vaccine programme is expected to gain further momentum next month when people aged between 35 and 49 join the vaccine queue.
Registrations for the 35 – 49 age group will open on Thursday 15 July and vaccinations will start from Sunday 1 August.
It has been announced that over 4 million vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa since the vaccine drive began in February (including the J&J Sisonke programme).
South Africa has vaccinated 3,537,493 people since the start of the national rollout, of which 467,283 people have been vaccinated in the Western Cape (this is excluding Sisonke jabs).
That's according to the latest national and provincial data published as of Thursday 8 July.
HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:
- Younger age cohort to join vaccine queue
- Govt makes U-turn on circular approving vaccines for 'special' groups
- Vaccine appointments allocated in order of priority
-Sinovac jab approved
- Plans to get homeless people vaccinated
- Why athletes should be prioritised for jab
IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:
- Speculation over Level 4 restrictions as two-week period ends
- New Lambda variant grabs attention of health authorities
- Ivermectin in the spotlight once more
- Joburg mayor dies due to Covid-19
- Delta variant widespread at some Western Cape sewage plants
- Gauteng nears third wave peak
- Western Cape hospitalisations climb
