VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

South Africa's vaccine programme is expected to gain further momentum next month when people aged between 35 and 49 join the vaccine queue.

Registrations for the 35 – 49 age group will open on Thursday 15 July and vaccinations will start from Sunday 1 August.

It has been announced that over 4 million vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa since the vaccine drive began in February (including the J&J Sisonke programme).

South Africa has vaccinated 3,537,493 people since the start of the national rollout, of which 467,283 people have been vaccinated in the Western Cape (this is excluding Sisonke jabs).

That's according to the latest national and provincial data published as of Thursday 8 July.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

  • Younger age cohort to join vaccine queue
  • Govt makes U-turn on circular approving vaccines for 'special' groups
  • Vaccine appointments allocated in order of priority

-Sinovac jab approved

  • Plans to get homeless people vaccinated
  • Why athletes should be prioritised for jab

IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:

  • Speculation over Level 4 restrictions as two-week period ends
  • New Lambda variant grabs attention of health authorities
  • Ivermectin in the spotlight once more
  • Joburg mayor dies due to Covid-19
  • Delta variant widespread at some Western Cape sewage plants
  • Gauteng nears third wave peak
  • Western Cape hospitalisations climb

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 2 July: VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent
- 25 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
- 18 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs - 11 June: VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites - 4 June: VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground
- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold - 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold - 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




