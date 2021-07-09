SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract





A South African biotech company that manufactures disinfectants with 99.987% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) has received approval from European Union (EU).

Biodx is the first SA biotech firm to receive the stringent EU Biocidal Registration for a biocidal product.

Biocidal products typically destroy harmful organisms and are made using active ingredients that may be a natural substance or a chemical substance.

Biodx has made their active ingredient, b bioactive™, using natural citrus extract, which is safe for humans, hands, and the environment.

Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues says the natural citrus extract is stabilised with an organic, biodegradable compound that contains no chlorine, ethanol, or aldehydes.

He tells CapeTalk that citrus fruit contains antimicrobial and antiviral properties.

The product has been specifically formulated as an active ingredient for hand sanitisers, surface cleaning disinfectants, surface disinfectant wipes, industrial preservation products, food preservation products, agri-business disinfection, and preservation as well as anti-microbial fogging for interior inanimate environments.

It can be used directly or in formulations across many environments, including healthcare, science and technology, hospitality, retail, commercial, industrial, agriculture and domestic.

Bidodx received confirmation that the active ingredient has a 99.987% reduction against the SARS-CoV2 virus for surface disinfection and hand sanitisers after it was tested by the Netherlands Organisation for applied scientific research (TNO) last year.

Biodx also secured a deal to supply disinfectant products to Team Qhubeka NextHash at the Tour de France.

We were busy testing the product and we were towards the end tail of the product testing when SARS-CoV-2 (known as Covid-19) came around... we got ahead of the curve by getting data backed earlier enough that the product is effective against SARS-CoV-2. So now we have a leading product. Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx

Achieving the European registration is very difficult because of the registration process being very precise with a long time frame, and it involved a lot of money, especially when you buy in Euros. Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx

We have received great support locally both from the scientific community.... and the local regulators. We feel that we've used the very best of South African resources and intellect to achieve this. Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx

It's been a very long road, 16 years of research and development. Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx