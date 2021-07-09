Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week
- If you're between the ages of 35 and 49 you will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination next month
- Registrations open on 15 July and vaccinations will start from 1 August
- Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi held a press briefing on Friday morning to make the announcement
Vaccine registration for 35 to 49-year-olds will begin on Thursday 15 July 2021, the Health Department has announced.
This group will start receiving their Covid-19 vaccines from Sunday 1 August.
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefed the media on Friday morning.
She said efforts are being made to get people vaccinated over weekends as the department intensifies its rollout programme.
[WATCH] Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says as of 15 July people aged 35 to 49 will be eligible to register for a vaccine. This age group will start receiving the jab from 1 August.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 9, 2021
Tune into Newzroom Afrika, DSTV channel 405. pic.twitter.com/jhnsO7hBrD
On 15 July 2021, registration for people aged between 35-49 will open and start vaccination from 1 August 2021.— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 9, 2021
You need to register before going to vaccination site. Registration details will be made available in due course. #IChooseVaccination #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/UXSABF2Ws4
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54221462_medical-syringe-in-the-doctor-s-hands-on-the-patient-s-background-.html
More from Local
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.Read More
No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about the possible extension of Level 4 lockdown.Read More
Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo succumbs to Covid-19
Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
Gauteng close to Covid-19 peak but lag means hospital cases and deaths will rise
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to NICD's acting director Prof Adrian Puren about the Covid-19 trajectories for various provinces.Read More
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs
Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute.Read More