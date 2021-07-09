Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week





If you're between the ages of 35 and 49 you will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination next month

Registrations open on 15 July and vaccinations will start from 1 August

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi held a press briefing on Friday morning to make the announcement

FILE: Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday, 12 June 2021 visiting Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Picture: @GautengHealth.

Vaccine registration for 35 to 49-year-olds will begin on Thursday 15 July 2021, the Health Department has announced.

This group will start receiving their Covid-19 vaccines from Sunday 1 August.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefed the media on Friday morning.

She said efforts are being made to get people vaccinated over weekends as the department intensifies its rollout programme.

[WATCH] Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says as of 15 July people aged 35 to 49 will be eligible to register for a vaccine. This age group will start receiving the jab from 1 August.



Tune into Newzroom Afrika, DSTV channel 405. pic.twitter.com/jhnsO7hBrD — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 9, 2021