Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
'We mustn't be silenced' - Carl Niehaus vows to continue #FreeJacobZuma campaign

9 July 2021 10:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
MKMVA
SAPS
KZN
Carl Niehaus
Carl Niehaus arrested
#FreeJacobZuma
Estcourt Prison
Zuma protests

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he'll continue campaigning under the #FreeJacobZuma banner after he was released by police.
  • Carl Niehaus says he's pushing ahead with the campaign to #FreeJacobZuma after he was released from police custody
  • The MKMVA spokesperson was arrested on Thursday for convening a protest outside Escourt prison where ex-president Jacob Zuma is being incarcerated
  • Niehaus was released by police and slapped with a R3,000 fine
  • He claims his arrest was part of an attempt to silence dissent over Zuma's imprisonment
Suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on 8 July 2021, shortly before he was arrested. Picture: YouTube screengrab/SABC.

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he won't stop the campaign to have former president Jacob Zuma freed from prison.

Niehaus posted a video statement on his Twitter account on Friday addressing his arrest outside the Estcourt Prison which was captured live on TV.

RELATED: VIDEO: Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison

The 61-year-old was arrested on Thursday afternoon outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement confirming that Niehaus was arrested for convening a gathering of approximately 100 people, in contravention of the current Level 4 lockdown regulations.

He was later released after being issued a R3,000 fine.

In his video, Niehaus says he will not be stopped from voicing his outrage over Zuma's incarceration.

The staunch Zuma loyalist maintains that the former president's imprisonment is "unjust and vindictive".

He claims that Zuma is a political prisoner, which he describes as a disgrace for the ANC and democratic government.

Niehaus was suspended by the ANC NEC earlier this for apparently making inflammatory speeches during protests outside Nkandla over the weekend.

He's been a vocal supporter of Zuma while serving as the spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), which was recently disbanded.

RELATED: South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

My arrest and all the other actions that are being taken to intimidate South Africans [who] express their outrage at this situation must not allow us to cower and to be silent.

Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA

It is our democratic right to speak out, to exercise our freedom of speech we all fought for so hard during the struggle for liberation.

Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA

We cannot now be silenced. We've got the right to campaign under #FreeJacobZuma. We've got the right to express our outrage and we must continue to do so. We must not allow ourselves to be intimidated. We must not allow ourselves to be silenced.

Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA



9 July 2021 10:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
