'We mustn't be silenced' - Carl Niehaus vows to continue #FreeJacobZuma campaign
- Carl Niehaus says he's pushing ahead with the campaign to #FreeJacobZuma after he was released from police custody
- The MKMVA spokesperson was arrested on Thursday for convening a protest outside Escourt prison where ex-president Jacob Zuma is being incarcerated
- Niehaus was released by police and slapped with a R3,000 fine
- He claims his arrest was part of an attempt to silence dissent over Zuma's imprisonment
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he won't stop the campaign to have former president Jacob Zuma freed from prison.
Niehaus posted a video statement on his Twitter account on Friday addressing his arrest outside the Estcourt Prison which was captured live on TV.
RELATED: VIDEO: Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison
Comrade #CarlNiehaus speaking about his arrest yesterday outside the Escourt prison, where @PresJGZuma is being held as the the first political prisoner since 1994. #FreeJacobZuma! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vhNCO2qK4c— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) July 9, 2021
The 61-year-old was arrested on Thursday afternoon outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement confirming that Niehaus was arrested for convening a gathering of approximately 100 people, in contravention of the current Level 4 lockdown regulations.
He was later released after being issued a R3,000 fine.
#sapsHQ UPDATE: The suspect in this matter below was released after being issued a R3000 fine. He is expected to pay the fine before 06 August 2021 or appear in the Escourt Magistrate's Court. NP pic.twitter.com/qCMpprYCwX— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 8, 2021
In his video, Niehaus says he will not be stopped from voicing his outrage over Zuma's incarceration.
The staunch Zuma loyalist maintains that the former president's imprisonment is "unjust and vindictive".
He claims that Zuma is a political prisoner, which he describes as a disgrace for the ANC and democratic government.
Niehaus was suspended by the ANC NEC earlier this for apparently making inflammatory speeches during protests outside Nkandla over the weekend.
He's been a vocal supporter of Zuma while serving as the spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), which was recently disbanded.
RELATED: South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus
My arrest and all the other actions that are being taken to intimidate South Africans [who] express their outrage at this situation must not allow us to cower and to be silent.Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA
It is our democratic right to speak out, to exercise our freedom of speech we all fought for so hard during the struggle for liberation.Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA
We cannot now be silenced. We've got the right to campaign under #FreeJacobZuma. We've got the right to express our outrage and we must continue to do so. We must not allow ourselves to be intimidated. We must not allow ourselves to be silenced.Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA
*ALUTA CONTINUA- THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES!*— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) July 8, 2021
I have been released (around 8pm) from Escourt Police station. I have been charged, and must appear in court on the 8th of August 2021.
My utmost gratitude to all my comrades for your support. From the bottom of his heart, “thank you!.”
@PresJGZuma is the first political prisoner since 1994. What a shame! Our @MYANC government should hang it's collective head in disgrace and shame.— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
More from Politics
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension
Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday.Read More
Zuma loses bid to have his arrest stayed
Mandy Wiener talks to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana about Friday's decision.Read More
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'
News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison
Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on Wednesday night.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks about the party's request for Jacob Zuma to get a presidential pardon.Read More
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence
Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations.Read More
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody
After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement.Read More