Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022





Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series.

The iconic city sees its first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race on 26 February 2022.

Image: © zhukovsky/123rf.com

RELATED: Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index

“Cape Town is pleased to be chosen as one of the cities to participate in the Formula E tournament,” said Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

“The event will unlock major investment, job creation, and tourism potential through identifying Cape Town as the racing destination of the African continent.

“The City has the necessary infrastructure and skills to host an event of this size and we are confident that the event will further cement Cape Town’s global reputation as the world’s leading festival and event destination.”

Formula E is the only sport certified “net-zero carbon” since inception.

It was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings intense and unpredictable all-electric racing to the heart of iconic cities around the world.

In its first six seasons, Formula E crowned five different champions and celebrated 17 winners in 69 races.

With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is not only one of the most compelling racing series on the planet but also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies.

RELATED: 'Joburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town'

Cape Town in South Africa is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar: