Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022

Today at 15:45
Return of the Roadhouse: Cape Town Restaurant first sells at traffic light, now doing roadhouse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Sheppard - Owner at Bread and Butter
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:05
PMB Zuma Judgement and the way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
Today at 17:05
PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 35 & 49 CAN REGISTER FOR COVID JABS FROM 15 JULY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 17:45
UPDATE: A new South African documentary, The State of the Arts – The Forgotten Industry (struggles faced by some of the country’s entertainment and live-performing artists during the Covid-19)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
No Items to show
Latest Local
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about the possible extension of Level 4 loc... 9 July 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday. 9 July 2021 1:29 PM
Zuma loses bid to have his arrest stayed Mandy Wiener talks to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana about Friday's decision. 9 July 2021 1:12 PM
'We mustn't be silenced' - Carl Niehaus vows to continue #FreeJacobZuma campaign Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he'll continue campaigning under the #FreeJacobZuma banner after he was released by police. 9 July 2021 10:20 AM
View all Politics
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
View all Opinion
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022

9 July 2021 9:29 AM
by Kabous le Roux
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities.

Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series.

The iconic city sees its first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race on 26 February 2022.

Image: © zhukovsky/123rf.com

RELATED: Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index

“Cape Town is pleased to be chosen as one of the cities to participate in the Formula E tournament,” said Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

“The event will unlock major investment, job creation, and tourism potential through identifying Cape Town as the racing destination of the African continent.

“The City has the necessary infrastructure and skills to host an event of this size and we are confident that the event will further cement Cape Town’s global reputation as the world’s leading festival and event destination.”

Formula E is the only sport certified “net-zero carbon” since inception.

It was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings intense and unpredictable all-electric racing to the heart of iconic cities around the world.

In its first six seasons, Formula E crowned five different champions and celebrated 17 winners in 69 races.

With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is not only one of the most compelling racing series on the planet but also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies.

RELATED: 'Joburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town'

Cape Town in South Africa is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar:

  • 28 to 29 January 2022 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

  • 2 February 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico

  • 26 February 2022 – Cape Town, South Africa

  • 19 March 2022 – China (city unconfirmed)

  • 9 April 2022 – Rome, Italy

  • 30 April 2022 – Monaco

  • 14 May 2022 – Berlin, Germany

  • 4 June 2022 – (to be confirmed)

  • 2 July 2022 – Vancouver, Canada

  • 16 to 17 July – New York, USA

  • 30 to 31 July – London, UK

  • 13 to 14 August – Seoul, South Korea




