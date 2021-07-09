Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022
Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series.
The iconic city sees its first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race on 26 February 2022.
“Cape Town is pleased to be chosen as one of the cities to participate in the Formula E tournament,” said Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.
“The event will unlock major investment, job creation, and tourism potential through identifying Cape Town as the racing destination of the African continent.
“The City has the necessary infrastructure and skills to host an event of this size and we are confident that the event will further cement Cape Town’s global reputation as the world’s leading festival and event destination.”
Formula E is the only sport certified “net-zero carbon” since inception.
It was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings intense and unpredictable all-electric racing to the heart of iconic cities around the world.
In its first six seasons, Formula E crowned five different champions and celebrated 17 winners in 69 races.
With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is not only one of the most compelling racing series on the planet but also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies.
2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar:
-
28 to 29 January 2022 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
-
2 February 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico
-
26 February 2022 – Cape Town, South Africa
-
19 March 2022 – China (city unconfirmed)
-
9 April 2022 – Rome, Italy
-
30 April 2022 – Monaco
-
14 May 2022 – Berlin, Germany
-
4 June 2022 – (to be confirmed)
-
2 July 2022 – Vancouver, Canada
-
16 to 17 July – New York, USA
-
30 to 31 July – London, UK
-
13 to 14 August – Seoul, South Korea
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127624104_new-york-july-14-2019-british-professional-racing-driver-alexander-sims-of-bmw-andretti-team-driving.html?vti=na812m5oc97kkyullt-1-45
