Gauteng close to Covid-19 peak but lag means hospital cases and deaths will rise





Gauteng is expected to enter its Covid-19 peak in the coming days

The NICD's Prof Adrian Puren says Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths will still increase because they always lag behind cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Gauteng is expected to reach its Covid-19 peak in the next few days, according to Professor Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Prof Puren says Covid-19 hospital cases and deaths in the province will still increase after the Covid-19 peak, due to a time lag between Covid-19 infections and hospitalisation or death.

Data trends show that Covid-19 deaths lag behind surging infections by at least two weeks.

He says the Western Cape, North West, and Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State, and Limpopo have also shown high trajectories during the latest Covid-19 surge.

The North West, Northern Cape and Free State are expected to have higher trajectories than the previous Covid-19 waves while the curve is expected to be low for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

We [Gauteng] are outstripping the previous resurgences. We need to look at the next few days, but my sense is that we possibly will be reaching the peak fairly soon. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

It's fairly substantial numbers... so it will take a while for that to decline as well. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Even though we may be in the possible decline in the peak's numbers, but the death rate may well still increase as well as the hospitalisations. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

The provinces that are of concern are for example the Western Cape that has an incline in terms of the numbers, compared to other provinces. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

I think we've got a mixed bag of trajectories with obviously Gauteng being the main focus of this particular outbreak. Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases