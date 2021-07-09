'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago'
-
Cape Town’s climate is dryer than it was 35 or 40 years ago, but the rain it gets is more intense
-
Urban sprawl is also partly to blame for an increase in localised flooding
RELATED: E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Cape Town’s traditional cold, wet winter weather has returned after many years of below-average rainfall.
Dam levels are at 91%.
We should be celebrating, but the city’s infrastructure does not appear to be coping, and reports of localised flooding are incessant.
Should we blame the heavy rains, or lack of maintenance, asked Lester Kiewit.
He interviewed Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute (scroll up to listen).
When you have rainfall at the current intensity – we’re expecting above-average winter rainfall – you’ve got rising groundwater… and a much higher intensity of rainfall…Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - University of Cape Town
Over the last 35 years… our rainfall is getting slightly less, but the intensity [is rising] … There’s just too much rain coming in a short while…Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - University of Cape Town
As we urbanise and densify, our footprint becomes harder and harder – and the water is not infiltrating fast enough… That creates flooding… We’ve got to learn from other [successful in this regard] countries… They’ve built upwards rather than going outwards. They’ve tried to protect their green spaces and wetlands…Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - University of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65459917_rain-flows-down-from-a-roof-down.html?vti=nvvr1g803nuezmn4cm-1-10
More from Local
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.Read More
No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about the possible extension of Level 4 lockdown.Read More
Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo succumbs to Covid-19
Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
Gauteng close to Covid-19 peak but lag means hospital cases and deaths will rise
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to NICD's acting director Prof Adrian Puren about the Covid-19 trajectories for various provinces.Read More
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs
Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week
People aged 35-49 will be allowed to register for their Covid-19 vaccination from Thursday 15 July.Read More
More from Opinion
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'
Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association.Read More
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year
Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study
John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More