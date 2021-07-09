Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs
This week CapeTalk brings you #AnHourWith Selwyn Bartlett
Well-known radio personality, DJ, MX and music producer Selwyn Bartlett is joining CapeTalk listeners for the weekly Sunday morning at 10am bringing you wonderful songs from the 80s and 90s.
Selwyn never gave up on his road to broadcasting and after years of perseverance to get a foot in the door, he finally got a graveyard slot with P4 Radio Cape Town in 1997 and within 3 years was hosting the weekday morning show.
He moved into programme and operations management eventually moving to Heart 104.9FM.
He served on the board of the Cape Music Industry Commission and currently manages his own Community Radio Broadcasting Solutions company called SelCorp.
