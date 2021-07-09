South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
-
South Africa now has sufficient supplies of Covid-19 vaccines. What is holding the rollout back is the lack of vaccinations on weekends
-
Hunger is rife, and the school dropout rate is triple what it was before the pandemic
-
Employment is recovering, but it is still down 8% for women
-
Poor households are especially hard-hit and struggling to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic
On Thursday, Stellenbosch University released the results of its “National Income Dynamics Study - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey” (NIDS-CRAM).
Findings in a nutshell:
-
South Africa is getting enough Covid-19 vaccines. What is holding us back is the near-total lack of vaccinations over the weekend.
-
About 1.3 million more people could have been vaccinated in May and June if vaccinations took place over weekends.
-
An additional 500 000 children dropped out of school during the pandemic. Poor and rural households have the highest dropout rates.
-
By June 2021, the average primary school learner lost 70% to 100% of learning time, relative to 2019.
-
Employment levels have largely recovered, though the employment of women is still 8% down on pre-pandemic levels.
-
Vaccine acceptance is high and rising.
-
About 14% of households say a child has gone to bed hungry in the seven days before they were surveyed.
-
Early Child Education attendance has recovered.
-
Almost three in 10 South Africans are depressed, rising to four in 10 in households struggling to put food on the table.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Nic Spaull, co-principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM and Associate Professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).
The only way we’re getting out of the mess we’re in now is vaccination… The binding constraint to the vaccine programme… is the lack of vaccination on weekends…Nic Spaull, Associate Professor - Stellenbosch University (Economics Department)
Huger, employment… the fewer people that are vaccinated, the longer it's going to take to get back to some semblance of normalcy…Nic Spaull, Associate Professor - Stellenbosch University (Economics Department)
In 10% of households at least one child has not returned to school since the beginning of this year… it’s a tripling of school dropouts…Nic Spaull, Associate Professor - Stellenbosch University (Economics Department)
Women have been particularly hard hit by job losses… and discriminated against in terms of Covid relief…Nic Spaull, Associate Professor - Stellenbosch University (Economics Department)
About half of people who strongly disagreed [with vaccination] … are now willing to accept vaccination. The elderly and people with comorbidities [are most willing to get a vaccine] …Nic Spaull, Associate Professor - Stellenbosch University (Economics Department)
