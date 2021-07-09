#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest
- Every Friday, CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa teaches listeners a new isiXhosa word or phrase
- This week's isiXhosa word is 'Bamba', which means hold, grab, catch, stop, seize, even to arrest...
- Listen to the audio above for the amusing isiXhosa lesson
This week's isiXhosa word is Bamba (Ba-mba), which means to hold, grab, catch, stop, seize, arrest.
The verb accurately describes what happened to former president Jacob Zuma this week, explains CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa.
Here are a few examples:
- "Bamba elo sela" which means catch that thief
- "Bamba loo lift" which means hold the lift
- "Bamba isandla sam" which means hold my hand
- "Bamba ibhiya yam" which means hold my beer
RELATED: #EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!)
More from Lifestyle
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.Read More
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020
Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
More from Entertainment
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs
Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.Read More
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible
Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize
Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.Read More
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More