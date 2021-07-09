Zuma loses bid to have his arrest stayed
- Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to interdict his arrest
- The order was handed down by Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni on Friday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court
Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to interdict his arrest.
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has lost his attempt to overturn his suspension.
The Friday morning Zuma's application 'took a few seconds' reports Mandy Wiener with only the order being handed down by Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
The order handed down lasted about 30 seconds possibly one of the shortest we have ever witnessed.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior Political Reporter - EWN
Zuma will remain behind bars at the Estcourt Correctional Facility until we find out what the Constitutional Court decides about the recission order which will be heard on Monday.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior Political Reporter - EWN
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
