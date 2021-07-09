No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever





It's been almost two weeks since South Africa was placed on Level 4 lockdown for a period of 14 days

The Presidency has confirmed that the NCCC will meet on Sunday to review the current lockdown regulations

Wits University Professor Alex van den Heever says he can't see President Cyril Ramaphosa easing the restrictions at this stage of the Covid-19 third wave

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a return to level 3 restrictions during an address on 28 December 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Will South Africa move from the adjusted alert Level 4 lockdown on Sunday?

Public health expert Professor Alex van den Heever says that's very unlikely.

The Presidency has confirmed that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Sunday 11 July to assess the current lockdown restrictions and national Covid-19 response.

The NCCC meeting will be followed by meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

On Sunday 27 June, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would be placed on Level 4 lockdown for a period of two weeks.

The two-week period has almost come to an end and must be reviewed.

Professor van den Heever predicts that Ramaphosa will extend the Level 4 lockdown. He adds that the president can do so without having a televised address on Sunday.

I think we are going to see an extension. I don't think the president will necessarily have to brief anybody on that. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits

The situation in all provinces doesn't look very good. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits

I can't see any possibility that we are going to move from level 4. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits