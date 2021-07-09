Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo succumbs to Covid-19
- Condolence messages have started pouring in on social media following the passing of Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo
- The mayor was hospitalised last week due to Covid-19 complications
BREAKING NEWS: Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away. He had been admitted to hospital last week after contracting COVID19. pic.twitter.com/IvrgrTanGC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2021
Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo died in hospital on Friday after contracting Covid-19.
Makhubo was reportedly hospitalised on Saturday with Covid-19 complications, following a positive test result in late June.
After testing positive, the mayor urged Joburg residents to help reduce the spread of the virus.
The Gauteng province is approaching the peak of a deadly third wave driven by the Delta variant of Covid-19.
RELATED: Gauteng close to Covid-19 peak but lag means hospital cases and deaths will rise
“Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades.— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 9, 2021
The Acting-Executive Mayor added that the Office of the Executive Mayor and Speaker of Council will announce further details in due course #RIPGeoffMakhubo ^NB
The family has requested to be afforded privacy and space as they process the untimely passing of one of their own. Mourners are discouraged from gathering at the home of the Executive Mayor #RIPGeoffMakhubo ^NB— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 9, 2021
Shocked to hear of the passing of Johannesburg Mayor, Geoff Makhubo.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 9, 2021
In these difficult times, we are reminded of how fragile life can be. Our shared humanity will always come before our politics.
My thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends, and colleagues in the @MYANC.
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away due to COVID-19— Our condolences to his family , ANC, Johannesburg Metro and Friends. May his Soul Rest In Peace . Uhambe kakuhle . https://t.co/c6p9owtM5M— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 9, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg & Regional Chairperson of the ANC, Geoff Makhubo, who was recently hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/Y2Hb0KDNmU— ANC Greater Johannesburg Region (@ANCJHB) July 9, 2021
The @DA_JHB would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Executive Mayor, Cllr Geoff Makhubo, who sadly passed away earlier from Covid-related complications. We hope for peace and comfort for them in this difficult time.— Cllr Leah Knott (@LeahK28) July 9, 2021
Geoff Makhubo was only 53 years old. 💔— Zamandlovu Ndlovu (@Ms_ZamaNdlovu) July 9, 2021
The first citizen of @CityofJoburgZA Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away after being hospitalised a few days ago for his battle with #COVID19— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) July 9, 2021
It truly never ends. May his soul RIP! #GeoffMakhubo #MayorOfJoburg
It's a sad day in the city of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/be9Bu8Adf6— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 9, 2021
