Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension





Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule at the PMB High Court on Monday, 17 May 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News/Screenshot

A full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed with costs Magashule's application to overturn his suspension as ANC secretary-general.

The court argued Magashule was afforded ample time to make submissions as to why he should not be suspended.

Judge Jody Kollapen's ruling that Rule 25.70 of the ANC cannot be stuck down on the basis that the principles of natural justice were upheld, explains Mandy Wiener.

The ANC step-aside policy was found to be constitutionally sound.

The court made a number of points says Ngatane.

Magashule chose to be a member of an organisation that decided to have a step-aside rule, so he cannot then come to the court and say well, the organisation was wrong. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

He also appeared before the ANC Integrity Commission and so the court argued he was given a hearing, she notes.

In short, Magashule had never argued against the step-aside rule when it was originally formulated not when anyone else was subjected to the rule.

It is the course of natural justice. He was heard. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN