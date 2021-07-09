Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:45
Return of the Roadhouse: Cape Town Restaurant first sells at traffic light, now doing roadhouse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Sheppard - Owner at Bread and Butter
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:05
PMB Zuma Judgement and the way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
Today at 17:05
PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 35 & 49 CAN REGISTER FOR COVID JABS FROM 15 JULY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 17:45
UPDATE: A new South African documentary, The State of the Arts – The Forgotten Industry (struggles faced by some of the country’s entertainment and live-performing artists during the Covid-19)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo succumbs to Covid-19 Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications. 9 July 2021 1:36 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday. 9 July 2021 1:29 PM
'We mustn't be silenced' - Carl Niehaus vows to continue #FreeJacobZuma campaign Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he'll continue campaigning under the #FreeJacobZuma banner after he was released by police. 9 July 2021 10:20 AM
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
View all Politics
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Opinion
Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends

9 July 2021 1:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
EWN
Kaylynn Palm
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
vaccine registration

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.
© dekazigzag/123rf.com

Registration for Covid-19 vaccines for people between ages 35 and 49 starts on Thursday (15 July).

Vaccinations for this age group will begin on 1 August.

Covid-19 vaccinations will now also take place over weekends.

Only 1.25 million people – 2.1% of the population – are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

Eleven million people are in this group…

Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News

She [Acting Health Minister Mamaloko Kubayi] met with Treasury to discuss this [money to vaccinate on weekends] …

Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News

They are trying to secure more vaccines… the cover the over-35-year-olds…

Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study

9 July 2021 1:01 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber

7 July 2021 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?

7 July 2021 11:06 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem of the Western Cape Health Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

6 July 2021 4:46 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial

6 July 2021 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go

6 July 2021 11:54 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief

2 July 2021 3:01 PM

Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

