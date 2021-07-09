Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends
Registration for Covid-19 vaccines for people between ages 35 and 49 starts on Thursday (15 July).
Vaccinations for this age group will begin on 1 August.
Covid-19 vaccinations will now also take place over weekends.
Only 1.25 million people – 2.1% of the population – are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).
Eleven million people are in this group…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
She [Acting Health Minister Mamaloko Kubayi] met with Treasury to discuss this [money to vaccinate on weekends] …Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
They are trying to secure more vaccines… the cover the over-35-year-olds…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142541003_curly-haired-caucasian-lady-posing-outside-while-wearing-a-protective-mask.html?term=outside%2Bmask&vti=m081rsm2ovrkbteb99-4-75
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem of the Western Cape Health Department.Read More
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study
John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial
John Maytham interviews GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.Read More
South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go
Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft.Read More
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'
Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).Read More
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief
Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.Read More