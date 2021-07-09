Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:45
Return of the Roadhouse: Cape Town Restaurant first sells at traffic light, now doing roadhouse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Sheppard - Owner at Bread and Butter
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:05
PMB Zuma Judgement and the way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
Today at 17:05
PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 35 & 49 CAN REGISTER FOR COVID JABS FROM 15 JULY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 17:45
UPDATE: A new South African documentary, The State of the Arts – The Forgotten Industry (struggles faced by some of the country's entertainment and live-performing artists during the Covid-19)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
No Items to show
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam

9 July 2021 2:16 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Surfing
Muizenberg
Beach surfing
The Corner Surf Shop

Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.
  • The iconic surf shop turns 50-years-old
  • Founder and owner Peter Wright tells the story of how he began with a small surfboard shaping operation and grew the business into one of the most well-known and loved surf shops in Cape Town
  • The shop's HD webcam has become a popular feature and surfers all over check in on the website to see if the surf's up

It all got started from his surfboard shaping operation in his parent's Kommetjie garage. After they kicked him out of the garage he found a quirky little shop in Muizenberg which was the only surf store in Cape Town at the time.

Though The Corner Surf Shop eventually moved premises and grown, it is still one of the most popular surf shops in Cape Town.

What's his secret to staying in business for 50 years?

My secret is perseverance I guess.

Peter Wright, Owner - The corner Surf Shop

He says it has been his dream to work and earn a living out of the big busy city.

One of the high points for him has been the opportunities to travel all over the world to places like California and the far East to buy stock for the store.

He says back when he opened his shop 50 years ago the Council banned surfing from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening.

The local ratepayers association decided that surfers were a rough rowdy lot and not wanted in Muizenberg.

Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop

Surfing for a living and surfing all day when you should be at work wasn't the thing in 1971.

Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop

The ban lasted about two years he says and there were a number of protests.

Police came along and threatened to lock up people but then it all went away and they rescinded the ban. But while it was on we would nick down for a surf and if one of the constables tried to get hold of you, you would run.

Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop

He says the shop's new high-definition surf webcam on The Corner Surf Shop website is very exciting and people all over the Peninsula to check out the surf report.

Peter says even though he is in his 70s he and his wife Tessa have no plans to retire yet.

We don't have any children and we see all our staff as children.

Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop



