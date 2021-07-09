Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
- The iconic surf shop turns 50-years-old
- Founder and owner Peter Wright tells the story of how he began with a small surfboard shaping operation and grew the business into one of the most well-known and loved surf shops in Cape Town
- The shop's HD webcam has become a popular feature and surfers all over check in on the website to see if the surf's up
It all got started from his surfboard shaping operation in his parent's Kommetjie garage. After they kicked him out of the garage he found a quirky little shop in Muizenberg which was the only surf store in Cape Town at the time.
Though The Corner Surf Shop eventually moved premises and grown, it is still one of the most popular surf shops in Cape Town.
What's his secret to staying in business for 50 years?
My secret is perseverance I guess.Peter Wright, Owner - The corner Surf Shop
He says it has been his dream to work and earn a living out of the big busy city.
One of the high points for him has been the opportunities to travel all over the world to places like California and the far East to buy stock for the store.
He says back when he opened his shop 50 years ago the Council banned surfing from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening.
The local ratepayers association decided that surfers were a rough rowdy lot and not wanted in Muizenberg.Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop
Surfing for a living and surfing all day when you should be at work wasn't the thing in 1971.Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop
The ban lasted about two years he says and there were a number of protests.
Police came along and threatened to lock up people but then it all went away and they rescinded the ban. But while it was on we would nick down for a surf and if one of the constables tried to get hold of you, you would run.Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop
He says the shop's new high-definition surf webcam on The Corner Surf Shop website is very exciting and people all over the Peninsula to check out the surf report.
Peter says even though he is in his 70s he and his wife Tessa have no plans to retire yet.
We don't have any children and we see all our staff as children.Peter Wright, Founder and Owner - The Corner Surf Shop
More from Local
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about the possible extension of Level 4 lockdown.Read More
Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo succumbs to Covid-19
Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
Gauteng close to Covid-19 peak but lag means hospital cases and deaths will rise
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to NICD's acting director Prof Adrian Puren about the Covid-19 trajectories for various provinces.Read More
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs
Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute.Read More
Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week
People aged 35-49 will be allowed to register for their Covid-19 vaccination from Thursday 15 July.Read More
More from Business
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their product.Read More
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.Read More
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders.Read More
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'
News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show.Read More
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020
Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.Read More
More from Lifestyle
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest
CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba.Read More
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020
Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More