E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
-
The dams feeding Nelson Mandela Bay are running dry
-
As the climate changes, cycles are becoming less predictable
-
The future is not bright – we must be careful how we plan, and use our resources, says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston
The Eastern Cape is gripped by a severe drought.
The two major dams supplying Nelson Mandela Bay – its biggest metro – are running dry.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.
Moloto asked him if it is South Africa’s “new normal” to always have a drought somewhere (scroll up to listen).
For the last three years a long, wide strip… has been in drought… We don’t understand what’s causing the drought…Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (UCT)
Climate change messes with a lot of our [air] pressure, and temperatures. We saw a prolonged winter drought in the Western Cape…Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (UCT)
The impacts [of the climate crisis] are that the Eastern Cape is really, really struggling… We need to look after our dams. We need to save water…Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (UCT)
Seeing as the climate is now changing… cycles are becoming less predictable… We’re having more very hot days. We’re having more consecutive dry days, and we’re having much more intense rainfall than we ever had…Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (UCT)
It’s not looking great in the future… We have to be very, very careful in our planning and in the way we run our facilities and resources.Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (UCT)
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/dry-dehydration-drought-rip-crack-4282884/
