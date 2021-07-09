Streaming issues? Report here
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

9 July 2021 4:06 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Formula E
E-Movement
Iain Banner

E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.
  • Formula E is coming to Cape Town
  • Listen to E-Movement chair Iain Banner recount all the details and what we can expect in Cape Town
  • The street circuit will be just under 2.9 km in Mouille Point, Cape Town Stadium, and surrounds
Copyright: reimi92 / 123rf

Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the exciting, all-electric Formula E racing series, joining a host of the world’s most iconic cities to present the ABB FIA Formula World Championship on 26 February 2022.

RELATED: Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022

Chairman at e-Movement Iain Banner shares the details with Zain Johnson, standing in for John Maytham on the Afternoon Drive.

Banner says Formula E is currently in its seventh season as a global series.

It has grown over time and notable cities include Paris, Berlin, London, Rome, New York as well as Hong Kong, and more.

Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement

While it has been hosted in Africa before in Marakesh, he says, but they have worked for the past two years to secure this spot for the Mother City.

We are delighted that both FIA and Formula E have decided to include Cape Town.

Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement

No doubt we will have amazing weather. it is February and so the sun will be shining.

Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement

The track is a street circuit that we will reveal later in the month - which basically routes around Mouille Point and around the stadium - and is about 2.9 kms and anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits on the world series.

Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement



