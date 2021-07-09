Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner
- Formula E is coming to Cape Town
- Listen to E-Movement chair Iain Banner recount all the details and what we can expect in Cape Town
- The street circuit will be just under 2.9 km in Mouille Point, Cape Town Stadium, and surrounds
Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the exciting, all-electric Formula E racing series, joining a host of the world’s most iconic cities to present the ABB FIA Formula World Championship on 26 February 2022.
RELATED: Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022
Chairman at e-Movement Iain Banner shares the details with Zain Johnson, standing in for John Maytham on the Afternoon Drive.
Banner says Formula E is currently in its seventh season as a global series.
It has grown over time and notable cities include Paris, Berlin, London, Rome, New York as well as Hong Kong, and more.Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement
While it has been hosted in Africa before in Marakesh, he says, but they have worked for the past two years to secure this spot for the Mother City.
We are delighted that both FIA and Formula E have decided to include Cape Town.Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement
No doubt we will have amazing weather. it is February and so the sun will be shining.Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement
The track is a street circuit that we will reveal later in the month - which basically routes around Mouille Point and around the stadium - and is about 2.9 kms and anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits on the world series.Iain Banner, Chair - E-Movement
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/reimi92/reimi921801/reimi92180100009/93467159-morocco-formula-e-racing-car-the-fia-formula-e-championship-is-a-class-of-auto-racing-using-only-ful.jpg
