Best of CapeTalk
'Zuma has no hope of a rescission succeeding in ConCourt'

9 July 2021 5:55 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma

News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Zain Johnson about Jacob Zuma's failure to stay his arrest and where to now.
  • Legal journalist at News24 Karyn Maughan says there is little chance of Zuma's recission bid succeeding
  • Zuma is now asking to be allowed to lead evidence on his poor state of health
  • He also wants to argue that being in prison at a time of Covid-19 is 'a death sentence' despite the fact he held mass rallies without wearing a mask last weekend
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Maughan gives an overview of the past few days and weighs in on Zuma's Monday's recission bid in the Constitutional Court

I don't think he has any hope of recission succeeding.

Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24

What is fascinating of course, is that he is making an argument now that he should be allowed to lead evidence about his poor state of health and the implications of being in prison which he says quote are 'a death sentence particularly in a time of Covid-19.

Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24

She says the inquiry pointed out that he was holding rallies and mass gatherings last Sunday without a mask.

They say there appears to be some form of inconsistency between what he is prepared to say under oath and what he does in public.

Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24

With regard to his health issues, they say this is something he needs to address with correctional services.

Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24



