[VIDEOS] Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN





Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has "called for utmost discipline and for protesters to express their anger through legitimate and peaceful platforms".

Guys it’s getting hectic. If you’re on the N2 towards Richards Bay Empangeni area, be vigilant and stay safe. #KZNShutdown pic.twitter.com/ASKasm21Kk — Njiyela (@Njiyela6) July 9, 2021

WATCH: Just a few minutes after @eThekwiniM Metro Police leave Curnick Ndlovu Highway, which runs through KwaMashu & Inanda, protesters again block the main road. Bottles were thrown at my vehicle for recording. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/sdPbiGVV3J — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 9, 2021

As protest action grips Durban, footage shows Ethekwini Municipal workers joining the action. Durban Solid Waste trucks dumping refuse onto the roadway in Verulam. The city is investigating @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/RBLNr0d3oW — Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) July 9, 2021