[VIDEOS] Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN
Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has "called for utmost discipline and for protesters to express their anger through legitimate and peaceful platforms".
Durban Habour have been closed. #FreeJacobZuma #KZNShutDown #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/23eTFxz0xw— Typical Zulu (@UmzuluWaseNatal) July 9, 2021
Guys it’s getting hectic. If you’re on the N2 towards Richards Bay Empangeni area, be vigilant and stay safe. #KZNShutdown pic.twitter.com/ASKasm21Kk— Njiyela (@Njiyela6) July 9, 2021
Here is it #KZNShutDown, N2 by uThukela Bridge. #FreeJacobZuma pic.twitter.com/Z3t0xwExIz— Nkosie Mkhize SA (@theblessing01) July 9, 2021
WATCH: Just a few minutes after @eThekwiniM Metro Police leave Curnick Ndlovu Highway, which runs through KwaMashu & Inanda, protesters again block the main road. Bottles were thrown at my vehicle for recording. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/sdPbiGVV3J— Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 9, 2021
As protest action grips Durban, footage shows Ethekwini Municipal workers joining the action. Durban Solid Waste trucks dumping refuse onto the roadway in Verulam. The city is investigating @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/RBLNr0d3oW— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) July 9, 2021
Harrismith…We See You! Amandla ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!! #FreeJacobZuma pic.twitter.com/RMXCuv5PCa— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 9, 2021
More from Politics
'Zuma has no hope of a rescission succeeding in ConCourt'
News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Zain Johnson about Jacob Zuma's failure to stay his arrest and where to now.Read More
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension
Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday.Read More
Zuma loses bid to have his arrest stayed
Mandy Wiener talks to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana about Friday's decision.Read More
'We mustn't be silenced' - Carl Niehaus vows to continue #FreeJacobZuma campaign
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he'll continue campaigning under the #FreeJacobZuma banner after he was released by police.Read More
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'
News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison
Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on Wednesday night.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks about the party's request for Jacob Zuma to get a presidential pardon.Read More