Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health





Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya answers some health-related questions affecting children

Dr. Maponya joined Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King during the weekly Doctor's Surgery segment

© chuchiko1710/123rf.com

Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya answers questions about children’s health, from immunisations and sleep routines, to getting ill from creche, overactive bladders and healthy food choices.

Dr. Maponya recommends that children only join daycare/creche from the age of 3, where possible, when their immune systems are strong enough.

I normally say three years is the right age for creche... by that time, the immune system is well equipped to fight. Dr. Nosipho Maponya, Paediatrician