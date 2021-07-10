Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health

10 July 2021 9:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters.
  • Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya answers some health-related questions affecting children
  • Dr. Maponya joined Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King during the weekly Doctor's Surgery segment
© chuchiko1710/123rf.com

Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya answers questions about children’s health, from immunisations and sleep routines, to getting ill from creche, overactive bladders and healthy food choices.

Dr. Maponya recommends that children only join daycare/creche from the age of 3, where possible, when their immune systems are strong enough.

I normally say three years is the right age for creche... by that time, the immune system is well equipped to fight.

Dr. Nosipho Maponya, Paediatrician

With kids less than three years, their immune system doesn't have memory cells... It's quite difficult, that's why every month it will be a snotty nose because they are catching the virus from the older ones.

Dr. Nosipho Maponya, Paediatrician



