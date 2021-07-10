Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health
- Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya answers some health-related questions affecting children
- Dr. Maponya joined Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King during the weekly Doctor's Surgery segment
Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya answers questions about children’s health, from immunisations and sleep routines, to getting ill from creche, overactive bladders and healthy food choices.
Dr. Maponya recommends that children only join daycare/creche from the age of 3, where possible, when their immune systems are strong enough.
I normally say three years is the right age for creche... by that time, the immune system is well equipped to fight.Dr. Nosipho Maponya, Paediatrician
With kids less than three years, their immune system doesn't have memory cells... It's quite difficult, that's why every month it will be a snotty nose because they are catching the virus from the older ones.Dr. Nosipho Maponya, Paediatrician
