J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete
- Western Cape Health boss Dr. Keith Cloete says the Pfizer vaccine has been used to vaccinate age groups while the J&J is currently set aside for sector-specific vaccinations
- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be used for age cohorts once the supply is increased
- He answers a range of vaccine-related questions in the audio above
The Western Cape Health Department says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently limited to the government's sector-specific vaccine programme.
Provincial health head Dr. Keith Cloete says the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab has so far been used to vaccinate professionals in the healthcare, education, and security sectors.
The J&J vaccine is not yet available for the general population, which is being vaccinated by age group using the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Dr.Cloete says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be added to the population rollout once more vaccine supplies are secured.
"When Johnson & Johnson does become available, it will be added, but an announcement will be made", he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Winde not ruling out possibility of at-home vaccinations for bedridden residents
Dr Cloete explains that the provincial health department has been primarily focused on the age-based population vaccine drive, while the sector-specific rollout is run separately.
He says provincial health teams have assisted during the vaccination of educators and will later assist in the vaccination of the social services sector.
Currently, we are vaccinating people in the age-based programme... the only vaccine we have used in that programme has been Pfizer... Johnson & Johnson has only been used for the sector groups.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
When the Johnson & Johnson supply is increased, there will be an announcement when Johnson & Johnson will be added to the public-facing programme.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
As the provincial health department, the backbone of the vaccination programme is the population vaccination programme that is aimed at the age groups... the sites I'm talking about are geared to that programme.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
With the Sinovac vaccine, there's still a lot of work to be done before there are even supplies added to the system, so it's not part of the regimen yet.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The sector-specific programmes are managed as circumscribed projects.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
