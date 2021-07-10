Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story
- Nicholas Ingel has transformed his life from rape survivor and alcoholic to a speaker, coach and entrepreneur
- He made the decision to go sober in 2006 and has remained alcohol-free since then
- Ingel chats about his life journey and becoming a successful businessman running Emet Gyms in Johannesburg
- Listen to the inspiring conversation during Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King in the audio above
Nicholas Ingel, a child rape survivor and recovering alcoholic, says he lived on the brink of suicide for years when drinking had stopped working.
In 2006, at the age of 36, he made the decision to get sober and he’s remained alcohol-free since then.
Ingel is a successful businessman and owns Emet Gyms and Emet Academy, both internationally respected training facilities.
He’s also a motivational speaker and strength coach and shares his story to help others on their recovery journeys.
Ingel was sexually abused from the age of six when his mother, who battled with drug addiction, would leave him with her male friends who were also addicts. He was also drugged and raped by his mother's drug dealers.
To cope with the pain of childhood abuse, Ingel started drinking at the age of 9.
Ingel says addiction recovery does not take away the pain, but it allows recovering addicts to find better ways to cope with it.
Getting sober and recovery is just picking an appropriate tool, you still have to deal with everything that...led you to the inappropriate tool, our pain is still our pain. Part of my purpose is to make people understand that they can choose what they do with their pain.Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms
The suicidal thoughts are still very there strongly, but I understand that it's just a thought now... What I'm feeling is not going to kill me unless I act on it, and we can survive anything.Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms
I remember the abuse starting at the age of six... my mother was not a bad person, but unfortunately, she was also a drug addict and that led her to make choices that weren't really appropriate and put me in positions that weren't safe.Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms
I based my life, back then, on sacrificing myself to try and get love... I think it was inevitable that I turned to something because there was no way that I could cope.Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms
Alcohol for me was a tool - the same as drugs, sex, food, gambling, whatever we go to - to try and deal with my pain. And it's not an appropriate tool.Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms
I saw what drugs did to my mom and I would never touch drugs, but I drank 20 beers a day in the end.Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms
Source : supplied
More from Local
J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Western Cape head of health Dr. Keith Cloete about the vaccination drive and conducts a Q&A session.Read More
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner
E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.Read More
No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about the possible extension of Level 4 lockdown.Read More
Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo succumbs to Covid-19
Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
More from Lifestyle
Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters.Read More
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner
E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.Read More
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.Read More
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest
CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba.Read More
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020
Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.Read More
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More