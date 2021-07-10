Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story





Nicholas Ingel has transformed his life from rape survivor and alcoholic to a speaker, coach and entrepreneur

He made the decision to go sober in 2006 and has remained alcohol-free since then

Ingel chats about his life journey and becoming a successful businessman running Emet Gyms in Johannesburg

Speaker, coach, and entrepreneur Nicholas Ingel. Image: Supplied.

Nicholas Ingel, a child rape survivor and recovering alcoholic, says he lived on the brink of suicide for years when drinking had stopped working.

Ingel is a successful businessman and owns Emet Gyms and Emet Academy, both internationally respected training facilities.

He’s also a motivational speaker and strength coach and shares his story to help others on their recovery journeys.

Ingel was sexually abused from the age of six when his mother, who battled with drug addiction, would leave him with her male friends who were also addicts. He was also drugged and raped by his mother's drug dealers.

To cope with the pain of childhood abuse, Ingel started drinking at the age of 9.

Ingel says addiction recovery does not take away the pain, but it allows recovering addicts to find better ways to cope with it.

Getting sober and recovery is just picking an appropriate tool, you still have to deal with everything that...led you to the inappropriate tool, our pain is still our pain. Part of my purpose is to make people understand that they can choose what they do with their pain. Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms

The suicidal thoughts are still very there strongly, but I understand that it's just a thought now... What I'm feeling is not going to kill me unless I act on it, and we can survive anything. Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms

I remember the abuse starting at the age of six... my mother was not a bad person, but unfortunately, she was also a drug addict and that led her to make choices that weren't really appropriate and put me in positions that weren't safe. Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms

I based my life, back then, on sacrificing myself to try and get love... I think it was inevitable that I turned to something because there was no way that I could cope. Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms

Alcohol for me was a tool - the same as drugs, sex, food, gambling, whatever we go to - to try and deal with my pain. And it's not an appropriate tool. Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms

I saw what drugs did to my mom and I would never touch drugs, but I drank 20 beers a day in the end. Nicholas Ingel, Speaker and Founder of Emet Gyms