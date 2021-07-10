I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist
- Lehlogonolo Machaba is the first trans woman to make Miss South Africa's Top 30
- Machaba is the only contestant from the North West in the pageant
- The 24-year-old says she hopes to inspire change and advocate for more diverse representation in Miss South Africa
- She says her mission is to use her platform to give voice to the LGBT community
Lehlogonolo Machaba has made history as the first transgender woman to make it to the Top 30 of the Miss South Africa pageant.
The organisers of the Miss South Africa pageant announced this year’s top 30 contestants on Tuesday 6 July.
Machaba, from Oskraal, Letlhabile, in the North West Province says she is humbled to be the first transgender woman to make it to the voting stages of the competition.
The 24-year-old says she hopes to use her platform to highlight the challenges faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community in South Africa.
Machaba says she's received hateful, transphobic comments but says they are fueling her to go even further in the competition.
"Me being chosen as a trans woman doesn't really matter, what matters is what I stand for", she tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.
Machaba says it's important that all women feel represented on platforms such as Miss SA and hopes to advocate for LGBT voices.
Machaba holds a qualification in Fashion Design Technology from the Tshwane University of Technology.
I know who I am and I am incorruptible. I stand my ground firmly. I know I am here to serve a purpose. So whatever they say, it will never matter because I know for a fact that I am here to make a change. That's what matters.Lehlogonolo Machaba, Top 30 Finalist - Miss South Africa 2021
Me being chosen as a trans woman doesn't really matter, what matters is what I stand for.Lehlogonolo Machaba, Top 30 Finalist - Miss South Africa 2021
We are experiencing the devastating killing of people in the queer community. Through this platform, I believe I will be able to advocate for my community, raised the issues we often face, and try to educate society about the LGBT community in general.Lehlogonolo Machaba, Top 30 Finalist - Miss South Africa 2021
I'm here to make a difference, I'm here to educate. So, whoever is hating literally shows that I am shaking them.Lehlogonolo Machaba, Top 30 Finalist - Miss South Africa 2021
It means that we are moving forward as a community. As South Africa, we are breaking barriers. I am honoured to be part of this milestone.Lehlogonolo Machaba, Top 30 Finalist - Miss South Africa 2021
I'm grateful for the opportunity that I have been given by the Miss SA organisation to actually advocate for my community.Lehlogonolo Machaba, Top 30 Finalist - Miss South Africa 2021
VOTING IS NOW OFFICIALLY OPEN! Take your favourite to the Top 10 as our 5th judge!— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 6, 2021
Click on the link to start voting! Voting closes at midnight on 21 July 2021.https://t.co/PlQqEFuNTg#MissSA2021 #FaceYourPower #EmbraceYourFuture pic.twitter.com/8uBXH3OBeR
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CREgJq8s8xD/
