SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final
- Kgothatso Montjane has made history as South Africa's first black woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final
- Montjane advanced to the finals of the women's singles and doubles at Wimbledon this weekend
- Although Montjane and her doubles partner lost in the women's wheelchair doubles Wimbledon final on Saturday, the singles title still in her sights later today
All eyes are on South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane who advanced to the finals of the women's singles and doubles at Wimbledon this weekend.
Montjane is South Africa's highest-ranked women’s wheelchair tennis player and number 5 in the world.
RELATED: Kgothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
She has made history this weekend by becoming the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon.
On Saturday, Montjane and her doubles partner Lucy Shuker from the UK were defeated in the final of the women's wheelchair doubles.
But the Limpopo-born star still has a chance to bring home the title in Sunday's Wimbledon wheelchair singles final against world number one Diede de Groot from the Netherlands.
The final is set to take place just after 2pm today.
#Wimbledon Ladies wheelchair final:— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 11, 2021
Kgothatso Montjane vs Diede De Groot
The match is scheduled to take place after 14:00
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson says he's delighted at how far Montjane has come in her career considering that she only started playing tennis 15 years ago.
The 35-year-old only picked up a racket for the first time at the age of 20 and now has a has shot at Wimbledon glory this afternoon.
"It's just an amazing feat", Davidson tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.
The tennis correspondent says Montjane has shown tremendous strength both on and off the tennis court, achieving great success without top coaches or sponsors.
"She's really come through the most because she comes from humble beginnings and a disadvantaged background... she has just grinded her way up to this position", Davidson adds.
I'm sure they will be ready as best they can for the match today... especially her mind, she's strong! The conversations were very positive last night.Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group
She told me on WhatsApp last night that it was very pleasing for her that she managed to play the doubles yesterday to give her a little bit of groove for the singles today... It gave her a little bit of practice.Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group
It's going to be a tough one today, she's playing against a really talented Dutch player, the number one in the world, Diede de Groot.Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group
It's been such a journey for this Limpopo-born star, she only decided to start playing wheelchair tennis at the age of 20.... normally when a player doesn't start playing before the age of 8 they've got no hope in being a professional.Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group
Good luck to @KGmontjane1 in the Ladies Wheelchair Final at @wimbledon ! A beautiful spirit with so much passion, a real joy to shoot ☺️💪🏻📸 #tennis #photography #wheelchairtennis @Nikecourt @dunloptennis pic.twitter.com/KhXY6QGDvo— Ella Ling (@EllaLing23) July 10, 2021
And again today we have a South African woman playing in ANOTHER Wimbledon final. How fortunate are we to be relishing these fabulous moments of a black woman playing TWO #Wimbledon finals in one weekend. Today, its Kgothatso Montjane playing in her first grand slam singles final pic.twitter.com/6lWh0G2udN— cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) July 11, 2021
Two #Wimbledon finals await!@KGmontjane1 is making history as the first black woman from South Africa to reach a Grand Slam singles final 🇿🇦— ITF (@ITFTennis) July 10, 2021
Just a reminder that earlier on today, @KGmontjane1 made history by becoming South Africa's first BLACK woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final! Please just let that sink in before you go to bed😭❤️🎾— Itumeleng Banda (@IItumeleng_B) July 9, 2021
Congratulations to @KGmontjane1 on earning her way to her first #Wimbledon singles final in Wheelchair Tennis.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 9, 2021
She is the first South African black woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final.
Kgothatso Montjane has also reached the doubles final as well!
Keep going for it! pic.twitter.com/sR7dnVSC0f
⭐This should be trending!⭐— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 9, 2021
Supreme congratulations South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane reaching the #Wimbledon final!! Wishing you the very best @KGmontjane1 for the finals! 🇿🇦 👏 pic.twitter.com/puAUzjE0mL
Pride of the Nation 🇿🇦 Kgothatso Montjane who had just reached the Wimbledon Wheelchair Women’s Singles Final🙌🏿🇿🇦✊🏿@NathiMthethwaSA @GCISMedia @SPORTandREC_RSA pic.twitter.com/LXZKOu3SpF— Tee-Eye 👓 (@tshepoi) July 10, 2021
Kgothatso Montjane and her doubles partner Lucy Shuker from Britain lost in the women's wheelchair doubles Wimbledon final on Saturday.— Ndzavi Derrick .CBA (@NdzaviDerrick) July 11, 2021
Not over yet as @KGmontjane1
has singles final to play. All the Support from SA. https://t.co/Vek90H73qu
