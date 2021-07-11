Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final

11 July 2021 8:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Wimbledon
Kgothatso Montjane
wheelchair tennis
Wimbledon singles final
KG Montjane

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.
  • Kgothatso Montjane has made history as South Africa's first black woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final
  • Montjane advanced to the finals of the women's singles and doubles at Wimbledon this weekend
  • Although Montjane and her doubles partner lost in the women's wheelchair doubles Wimbledon final on Saturday, the singles title still in her sights later today
South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane sealed her place in the Wimbledon singles final with a win over Japan's Momoko Ohtani on 9 July 2021. Picture: @TennisSA/Twitter

All eyes are on South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane who advanced to the finals of the women's singles and doubles at Wimbledon this weekend.

Montjane is South Africa's highest-ranked women’s wheelchair tennis player and number 5 in the world.

RELATED: Kgothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

She has made history this weekend by becoming the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon.

On Saturday, Montjane and her doubles partner Lucy Shuker from the UK were defeated in the final of the women's wheelchair doubles.

But the Limpopo-born star still has a chance to bring home the title in Sunday's Wimbledon wheelchair singles final against world number one Diede de Groot from the Netherlands.

The final is set to take place just after 2pm today.

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson says he's delighted at how far Montjane has come in her career considering that she only started playing tennis 15 years ago.

The 35-year-old only picked up a racket for the first time at the age of 20 and now has a has shot at Wimbledon glory this afternoon.

"It's just an amazing feat", Davidson tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

The tennis correspondent says Montjane has shown tremendous strength both on and off the tennis court, achieving great success without top coaches or sponsors.

"She's really come through the most because she comes from humble beginnings and a disadvantaged background... she has just grinded her way up to this position", Davidson adds.

I'm sure they will be ready as best they can for the match today... especially her mind, she's strong! The conversations were very positive last night.

Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group

She told me on WhatsApp last night that it was very pleasing for her that she managed to play the doubles yesterday to give her a little bit of groove for the singles today... It gave her a little bit of practice.

Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group

It's going to be a tough one today, she's playing against a really talented Dutch player, the number one in the world, Diede de Groot.

Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group

It's been such a journey for this Limpopo-born star, she only decided to start playing wheelchair tennis at the age of 20.... normally when a player doesn't start playing before the age of 8 they've got no hope in being a professional.

Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD Group



