Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site





Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination facility is set to open on the Cape Flats

Athlone Stadium is expected to be operational as a mass vaccine site in August

This is being made possible through a collaboration between the City of Cape Town and the provincial government

Earlier this week, the CTICC opened its doors as the first major vaccination site in the Cape metro

A general view of Athlone Stadium. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.

Athlone Stadium will soon be the first drive-through and walk-through mass vaccination site in the Western Cape.

The aim is to have five lanes at the drive-through, while the walk-through facility will have 40 stations for those who are eligible to be vaccinated.

The City is leasing the stadium free of charge to the Western Cape Government, who are mandated with administering Covid-19 vaccines.

The aim is for the walk-in facility to be operational in early August and for the drive-through facility to come online two weeks later.

The City and provincial government issued a joint statement on Friday announcing their partnership which will boost access to vaccines on the Cape Flats.

The announcement comes just days after the CTICC mass vaccination centre was unveiled and activated on Wednesday.

Every single person, no matter where they live, or what they earn, must have access to life-saving vaccines. I am therefore extremely excited that we will be opening a mass vaccination site in Athlone, bringing vaccines close to residents across the Metro. Like we have shown with the CTICC Vaccination Centre of Hope, and now with the Athlone Stadium mass site, we are committed to pursuing partnerships that will bring services closer to people. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The City is currently finalising plans at the stadium for, among others, connectivity, vaccine storage, health technology, social distancing protocols, furniture acquisition, disinfecting, waste management, fire, and evacuation detail as well as security and events coordination.

Once these plans are final, the site will be handed over to the Western Cape Government for the operational phase. This sphere of government has the mandate and budget for overall coordination, clinical and facilities management.

The drive-through facility has taken much preparation, including an intensive traffic plan to minimise long queues as far as possible. The drive-through offers an alternative vaccination option to residents. Benefits include aspects such as allowing parents to keep their young children in the car, while they are vaccinated, and will hopefully encourage those that are vaccine-hesitant to consider this safe and easy alternative. Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

Everyone over the age of 50 is currently eligible to register for their COVID-19 vaccine on EVDS.

Vaccine registrations for the 35 – 49 age group will open on Thursday 15 July and the cohort will join the vaccine queue from Sunday 1 August.