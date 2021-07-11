[VIDEO] Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng
- Police in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng remain on high alert amid violent pro-Zuma protests
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has echoed the call by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala for calm in the province
- Parts of Joburg have also been gripped by violence and criminality reportedly linked to Zuma supporters
- A total of 62 suspects have so far been arrested during violent protests this weekend in KZN and Gauteng
President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm amid destructive protest action in KwaZulu-Natal which started after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.
Over 23 trucks have been torched and many other properties damaged in several parts of KZN allegedly by Zuma supporters.
Ramaphosa issued a statement on Saturday afternoon urging members of the public in KwaZulu-Natal to respect the rule of law and desist from inflicting damage on the economy.
The protests appear to have spread to Gauteng with sporadic violence in Johannesburg, including the looting of businesses and barricading of roads in Jeppe and Alexandra.
More people leaving KwaMai Mai onto the Johannesburg CBD streets. We are told that they will be returning with an even bigger crowd . @eNCA #ShutDownGauteng pic.twitter.com/3lve4ZwoFV— Nqobile Madlala (@NqobileMadlala_) July 11, 2021
According to SAPS, a total of 25 suspects have been arrested by police in Gauteng and the number of arrests in KZN has increased to 37 thus far.
Police in both provinces remain on high alert amid concerns that the violent demonstrations may intensify.
#sapsHQ 62 Suspects arrested as police continues to respond to opportunistic criminality emanating from protests over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.https://t.co/php5uObih0 pic.twitter.com/pcerzoA0YI— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 11, 2021
The protests began on Thursday after Zuma began serving his 15-month jail sentence handed down by the Constitutional Court for contempt.
According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa says the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence.
The Constitution protects the right to protest but protest cannot be abused to break the law or to destroy property and threaten livelihoods. Criminal elements must be met with the full might of the law.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 10, 2021
The President therefore commends the South African Police Service for their efforts to quell violence.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 10, 2021
The President endorses the call by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks for calm in the province and for citizens to express themselves within the bounds of the law.
Source : https://twitter.com/NqobileMadlala_/status/1414171297744031746
