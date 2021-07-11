Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site. 11 July 2021 11:44 AM
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Western Cape head of health Dr. Keith Cloete about the vaccination drive and conducts a Q&A se... 10 July 2021 10:36 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 11 July 2021. 11 July 2021 4:02 PM
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal and has commended the arrests made during ongoing violent protests. 11 July 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
View all Business
'Nudity helps the mind relax and distress' - Naturist Vogani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vogani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifestyl... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters. 10 July 2021 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng

11 July 2021 12:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Zuma supporters
KZN protest
joburg protest
KZN Violence
pro-Zuma protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal and has commended the arrests made during ongoing violent protests.
  • Police in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng remain on high alert amid violent pro-Zuma protests
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has echoed the call by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala for calm in the province
  • Parts of Joburg have also been gripped by violence and criminality reportedly linked to Zuma supporters
  • A total of 62 suspects have so far been arrested during violent protests this weekend in KZN and Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm amid destructive protest action in KwaZulu-Natal which started after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

Over 23 trucks have been torched and many other properties damaged in several parts of KZN allegedly by Zuma supporters.

RELATED: VIDEO: Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN

Ramaphosa issued a statement on Saturday afternoon urging members of the public in KwaZulu-Natal to respect the rule of law and desist from inflicting damage on the economy.

The protests appear to have spread to Gauteng with sporadic violence in Johannesburg, including the looting of businesses and barricading of roads in Jeppe and Alexandra.

According to SAPS, a total of 25 suspects have been arrested by police in Gauteng and the number of arrests in KZN has increased to 37 thus far.

Police in both provinces remain on high alert amid concerns that the violent demonstrations may intensify.

RELATED: 'We mustn't be silenced' - Carl Niehaus vows to continue #FreeJacobZuma campaign

The protests began on Thursday after Zuma began serving his 15-month jail sentence handed down by the Constitutional Court for contempt.

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa says the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence.




