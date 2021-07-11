Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures"
- The DA's Helen Zille has shared her personal reflections on Zuma in a Facebook post that was later republished on News24
- She argues that Zuma's demise is the result of imposing a modern constitutional democracy on what is largely a "traditional, African feudal society"
- Zille has come under fire for insinuating that "traditional African cultures" cannot comprehend the notion of constitutional democracy
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is facing backlash for a personal essay she penned about former president Jacob Zuma's arrest and his defiance of the Constitutional Court.
Zille published her thoughts on her Facebook page on Saturday and the piece was later republished on News24's column section.
In the essay, Zille recalls that the concept of corruption was often referred to as a "western thing" by Zuma.
She essentially argues that Zuma's downfall is "rooted in the enormous complexity of our collective decision to impose a modern constitutional democracy on what is largely a traditional, African feudal society."
"Former president Zuma is a traditionalist, totally unfamiliar with the concepts of constitutionalism, thrust into the role of president - whose primary duty is to serve and defend the Constitution. A total misalignment", Zille adds.
Political analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser has described it as "cheap anthropologising" while many others have criticised Zille's theory for having racist undertones.
Below are some of the Twitter responses to Zille's latest controversial statement:
Zille buttresses her argument that Africans are inherently corrupt with an anecdote that mischaracterizes the traditional practice of ivula mlomo.— Lukhanyo Vangqa (@LukhanyoV) July 10, 2021
She wrongly concludes that when you pay/give ivula mlomo then quid pro quo the local chief must therefore grant your request
Regardless how it was meant, it's incredibly insulting to invite black people to answer Helen Zille's rank & unfettered circa 19th century racism.— Sisenjeni 🙆🏾♂️ (@MvelaseP) July 10, 2021
There’s also a stupidity that she adorns. Who believes that Zuma is unfamiliar with constitutionalism when he was inducted into it immediately upon joining the ANC in his teens? It’s only Zille’s search for a racist trope with which to judge Zuma that makes her oblivious to that.— The Native (@Zuko_Godlimpi) July 10, 2021
Zille basically says all of us (black ruralitarians) are at odds with ideas of constitutionalism & rationality. To us, she claims, corruption is a natural part of our moral outlook. Therefore, we need white saviours (her DA) to transform us into “modernity.” Hello Cecil J Rhodes!— The Native (@Zuko_Godlimpi) July 10, 2021
“must read” meant this is an interesting debate starter. Not a celebration or endorsement of what is written.— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) July 10, 2021
I am shook and perplexed by the number of (political) journos endorsing that Helen Zille piece on Jacob Zuma. SHOOK!— Nolwazi Tusini (@NolwAzi_Tusini) July 10, 2021
Helen Zille's love letter to Zuma has the energy of inyogo suddenly becoming sentient and learning how to write.— Obscurant Tabula Rasa (@NoLIFE_Chronos) July 10, 2021
Jacob Zuma gets all of the nation's attention.— Adam Driver's Seat (@_Lomzi) July 10, 2021
Helen Zille: let Zuma have all the attention? Not Without A Fight
It’s astonishing. It reads like it was written in 1925.— Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) July 10, 2021
Insulting, really.— Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) July 10, 2021
Wait, did Helen Zille just try to create a nexus between "traditional African cultures" (her words) and unlawfulness or corruption?— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) July 10, 2021
What is this? 🤮
I find myself somewhat stunned saying this. But this is an INCREDIBLE personal read on Jacob Zuma by Helen Zille. #JacobZumaArrest #JacobZuma https://t.co/rlyREU0S6I— Nic Andersen (@NicAndersen) July 10, 2021
Zille's article has racist undertones. The idea that constitutionalism & rights-based struggles are foreign concepts to th African is at odds with history. She speaks as if we never contested or sought to expand th very meaning of liberty. But we did https://t.co/MpL2cyh8Db— Phindile Kunene (@kunenephindz) July 10, 2021
I was reading the Helen Zille piece on Zuma with interest and some emotion. A few tears even prickled my eyes. Then I came to her essentialist views about the eternal feudal and traditionalist nature of African society being inimical to Western democracy and my soul died. pic.twitter.com/8uqnvo5Smu— Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) July 11, 2021
