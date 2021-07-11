[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown at 8pm tonight
- President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening
- His address is expected to focus on the current level 4 lockdown restrictions which were implemented 14 days ago to combat the third wave of Covid-19 infections
- Ramaphosa is also expected to provide an update on the government's Covid-19 vaccination programme
WATCH: The livestream will start when President Cyril Ramaphosa begins his address at 8pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 11 July 2021 about the latest measures to curb the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday, 11 July 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 11, 2021
Ramaphosa is expected to announce whether or not he will extend the adjusted alert Level 4 lockdown regulations that have been in place for the past 14 days.
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met earlier on Sunday to assess the current lockdown restrictions and national Covid-19 response.
The NCCC was followed by meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
CapeTalk will carry a livestream of the address closer to the time.
