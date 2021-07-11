Streaming issues? Report here
[JUST IN] SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max

11 July 2021 8:16 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
COVID-19
level 4 regulations
Third wave
adjusted alert level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the current Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations will be extended for 14 days.
  • South Africa will stay on lockdown alert level 4 for another two weeks with some adjustments
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his Sunday night address
  • The country is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections spurred by the Delta variant
  • Ramaphosa says restaurants and eateries can provide sit-down service, but under strict protocols with no more than than 50 people at a time

This article has been updated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Level 4 lockdown restrictions remain in place, with a few exceptions.

Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate while observing strict health protocols.

Ramaphosa says such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50% of their normal capacity.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.

These are the Level 4 rules in place until Sunday 25 July:

  • All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited
  • The curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am
  • The sale of alcohol remains prohibited
  • Restaurants to open, capped at 50
  • Gyms and fitness centres to open
  • Schools will remain closed until 26 July

Ramaphosa says Covid-19 infections remain extremely high with a fast-spreading Delta variant driving the third wave.

He says South Africa has recorded an average of 20,000 daily infections over the last two weeks.

RELATED: WATCH: President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown

The president also announced that the Covid-19 Ters scheme should be extended to sectors that are economically impacted by Level 4 restrictions.

In addition, Cabinet has decided that all business licenses and permits that expired between March 2020 and June 2021 will remain valid until 31 December 2022.

New business licenses or permits that are issued from the 1st of July will also be valid until 31 December 2022, and no license fee will be payable.




Share this:
