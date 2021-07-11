[JUST IN] SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max
- South Africa will stay on lockdown alert level 4 for another two weeks with some adjustments
- President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his Sunday night address
- The country is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections spurred by the Delta variant
- Ramaphosa says restaurants and eateries can provide sit-down service, but under strict protocols with no more than than 50 people at a time
This article has been updated.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Level 4 lockdown restrictions remain in place, with a few exceptions.
Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate while observing strict health protocols.
Ramaphosa says such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50% of their normal capacity.
Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.
These are the Level 4 rules in place until Sunday 25 July:
- All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited
- The curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am
- The sale of alcohol remains prohibited
- Restaurants to open, capped at 50
- Gyms and fitness centres to open
- Schools will remain closed until 26 July
Ramaphosa says Covid-19 infections remain extremely high with a fast-spreading Delta variant driving the third wave.
He says South Africa has recorded an average of 20,000 daily infections over the last two weeks.
RELATED: WATCH: President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown
The president also announced that the Covid-19 Ters scheme should be extended to sectors that are economically impacted by Level 4 restrictions.
In addition, Cabinet has decided that all business licenses and permits that expired between March 2020 and June 2021 will remain valid until 31 December 2022.
New business licenses or permits that are issued from the 1st of July will also be valid until 31 December 2022, and no license fee will be payable.
Source : Twitter
More from Local
Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site
The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site.Read More
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.Read More
J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Western Cape head of health Dr. Keith Cloete about the vaccination drive and conducts a Q&A session.Read More
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner
E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.Read More
No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about the possible extension of Level 4 lockdown.Read More
Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More