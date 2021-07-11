[JUST IN] SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max





South Africa will stay on lockdown alert level 4 for another two weeks with some adjustments

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his Sunday night address

The country is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections spurred by the Delta variant

Ramaphosa says restaurants and eateries can provide sit-down service, but under strict protocols with no more than than 50 people at a time

This article has been updated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Level 4 lockdown restrictions remain in place, with a few exceptions.

Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate while observing strict health protocols.

Ramaphosa says such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50% of their normal capacity.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.

These are the Level 4 rules in place until Sunday 25 July:

All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited

The curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited

Restaurants to open, capped at 50

Gyms and fitness centres to open

Schools will remain closed until 26 July

Ramaphosa says Covid-19 infections remain extremely high with a fast-spreading Delta variant driving the third wave.

He says South Africa has recorded an average of 20,000 daily infections over the last two weeks.

The president also announced that the Covid-19 Ters scheme should be extended to sectors that are economically impacted by Level 4 restrictions.

In addition, Cabinet has decided that all business licenses and permits that expired between March 2020 and June 2021 will remain valid until 31 December 2022.

New business licenses or permits that are issued from the 1st of July will also be valid until 31 December 2022, and no license fee will be payable.