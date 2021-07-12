37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association
- Latest report is 37 trucks destroyed in protests says Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly
- There are no deaths of any truck drivers reported he says
- While the value of assets of a truck plus and load is around R7 million but the cost is far higher on jobs and employees says Kelly
- Kelly says trucks are easy targets in protests as they are slow and carry loads that can be looted
Durban is the largest and most active point on SA and movement along N3 has been disrupted.
RELATED: VIDEO - Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng
37 trucks are estimated to be destroyed at this time.
It is a terrible morning, we are now standing at 37 trucks destroyed. It is an unacceptable state of affairs we cannot carry on like this.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
Why are the trucks being targeted?
Trucks are easy targets, they are nice and slow and can be used to block
They have goods on board and are good to loot
It does not look like police have any control over this at allGavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
Thank God we haven't had any injuries or deaths but our employees are highly traumatised.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
About 60 people have been arrested but he asks are these the perpetrators?
There are lots of scenes of SAPS attending but they seem to be observing rather than doing anything.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
When a truck gets burnt somewhere like Mooiriver you think it is just the R7 million of the truck but it does not end there. It is much more than that, as it impacts the economy, people's jobs, insurance premiums, security industry, contracts may be lost, businesses may close such as owner-drivers.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
The R200 million in assets burnt over the past few days is the tip of the iceberg.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
A couple of years ago we were the gateway to Africa and this could change that.Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association
Source : screengrab
