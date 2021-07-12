37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Rampant Delta variant means SA stays on lockdown level 4
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Feedback from taxi sector after peace talks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:17
Vaccination: Pregnancy and breastfeeding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
We need to talk about Eswatini
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neal Rijkenberg - Minister of Finance at Eswatini government
Today at 11:05
In the Chair
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:55
Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Shannon - Executive: Professional and Small Business Banking at Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[JUST IN] SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the current Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations will be extended for 14 days. 11 July 2021 8:16 PM
Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site. 11 July 2021 11:44 AM
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all Local
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown on 11 July 2021 The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 11 July 2021. 11 July 2021 4:02 PM
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
View all Politics
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
View all Business
'Nudity helps the mind relax and distress' - Naturist Vogani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vogani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifestyl... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa's most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It's not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town's Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association

12 July 2021 6:33 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Protests
Trucks
Road Freight Association
7 trucks burned on N3

CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'.
  • Latest report is 37 trucks destroyed in protests says Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly
  • There are no deaths of any truck drivers reported he says
  • While the value of assets of a truck plus and load is around R7 million but the cost is far higher on jobs and employees says Kelly
  • Kelly says trucks are easy targets in protests as they are slow and carry loads that can be looted
A screengrab of a video showing trucks set alight during protests in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 July 2021 calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from jail.

Durban is the largest and most active point on SA and movement along N3 has been disrupted.

RELATED: VIDEO - Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng

37 trucks are estimated to be destroyed at this time.

It is a terrible morning, we are now standing at 37 trucks destroyed. It is an unacceptable state of affairs we cannot carry on like this.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

Why are the trucks being targeted?

Trucks are easy targets, they are nice and slow and can be used to block

They have goods on board and are good to loot

It does not look like police have any control over this at all

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

Thank God we haven't had any injuries or deaths but our employees are highly traumatised.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

About 60 people have been arrested but he asks are these the perpetrators?

There are lots of scenes of SAPS attending but they seem to be observing rather than doing anything.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

When a truck gets burnt somewhere like Mooiriver you think it is just the R7 million of the truck but it does not end there. It is much more than that, as it impacts the economy, people's jobs, insurance premiums, security industry, contracts may be lost, businesses may close such as owner-drivers.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

The R200 million in assets burnt over the past few days is the tip of the iceberg.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

A couple of years ago we were the gateway to Africa and this could change that.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association



