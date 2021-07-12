Streaming issues? Report here
'Countries vacillate between extreme lockdown regulations and letting it go'

12 July 2021 8:22 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID19
#extendedlockdown

Refilwe Moloto talks to medical virologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Wolfgang Preiser, about the extended lockdown in SA.
FILE: A new facility will soon come online in Mitchells Plain to assist with the caseload as officials battle to cope with COVID-19 hospitalisations. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Refilwe talks to medical virologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Wolfgang Preiser, about the extended lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

RELATED: SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max

Preiser says the announcement was pretty much what was expected.

Any loosening of regulations would probably run the risk of making it worse. Gauteng has really been a warning signal to the rest of the country.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Unfortunately even a year-and-a-half into this pandemic the healthcare system is very limited in the numbers of patients it can accommodate.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

He provides a comprehensive outline on breakfast about the current situation highlighting the point that South Africa along with many countries worldwide could have adopted 'more refined' regulations to help stem infections.

One could always argue that one or another of these regulations could be refined a bit more. We could have come up with more clever ways of addressing it

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

But he says many countries globally are often stuck in their 'old ways' and seem to vacillate between either extreme lockdown regulations or allowing a free-for-all.

He cites the football match last night at Wembley. He says he was shocked at the crowds and says this will undoubtedly lead to infections in two weeks' time despite the UK's high levels of vaccinations.

It is either very strict restrictions or it is letting it go - and if anybody watched besides the President's address, of course, last night's soccer game, I was absolutely horrified at the pictures seeing so many people mixing together totally unrestrained and unrestricted and drinking throughout the day and shouting...

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

It is a wonderful game and we all want to enjoy it but we know this is going to cause many thousands of infections over the next two weeks - and despite the very high vaccination rates in the UK...you will see dozens if not hundreds of cases of severe illness and also deaths.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University



