Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume





Taxi services in the W.C. resumed on Friday following violence in which 8 people were killed

Seven in 10 commuters in the province depend on the industry for transport

Following a bloody few days in the Western Cape, taxi services in the province resumed on Friday following a meeting between industry members and government.

Eight people were killed last week during an eruption of taxi violence, shutting down services and causing major disruption for commuters.

On Thursday, an urgent meeting was convened between Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta).

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Monday morning, Cata's Mandla Hermanus says despite services resuming on Friday, commuters and drivers were still reeling from the previous day's violence.

It was very tense, and there was a lot of apprehension from our drivers. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

We kept hoping that we wouldn't hear that anything might have happened to any of our drivers. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

Despite the concerns, Hermanus says there were no reports of any incidents.

Was that discussed and/or resolved, asked Moloto?

That one still has not been resolved, there is an ongoing arbitration process underway for that route. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

Hermanus says the history of the South African taxi industry goes some way to explain why ructions are still on going today.

For a long time, it was not regulated, it was the survival of the fittest. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

It's estimated that approximately 70% of commuters in the Western Cape rely on the taxi industry to get to work.

