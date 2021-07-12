Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - How to Rehabilitate your Credit Record as a Tenant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shanaaz Trethewey - CEO at RentMaster
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Policing widespread unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:45
Nature Resurgence winner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Gardiner - Co-Chairman at The Mantis Collection
Today at 16:55
Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Shannon - Executive: Professional and Small Business Banking at Nedbank
No Items to show
Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume

12 July 2021 8:46 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape
Taxi violence
Taxi
CATA Taxi Assocaition
CATA Taxi Association

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, secretary-general for Cata, about a peace accord between members of the taxi industry.
  • Taxi services in the W.C. resumed on Friday following violence in which 8 people were killed
  • Seven in 10 commuters in the province depend on the industry for transport
Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Following a bloody few days in the Western Cape, taxi services in the province resumed on Friday following a meeting between industry members and government.

Eight people were killed last week during an eruption of taxi violence, shutting down services and causing major disruption for commuters.

On Thursday, an urgent meeting was convened between Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta).

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Monday morning, Cata's Mandla Hermanus says despite services resuming on Friday, commuters and drivers were still reeling from the previous day's violence.

It was very tense, and there was a lot of apprehension from our drivers.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

We kept hoping that we wouldn't hear that anything might have happened to any of our drivers.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

Despite the concerns, Hermanus says there were no reports of any incidents.

Speaking to EWN last month Hermanus said one of the main areas of dispute is the contestation of the route from Paarl to Bellville.<div class="g"><div data-hveid="CAgQAA" data-ved="2ahUKEwjJ9c679dzxAhUXEcAKHYWUDpgQFSgAMAR6BAgIEAA"><div class="tF2Cxc" style="position: relative;"><div jscontroller="m6a0l" id="eob29" jsdata="fxg5tf;;BodCNQ" jsaction="rcuQ6b:npT2md" data-ved="2ahUKEwjJ9c679dzxAhUXEcAKHYWUDpgQ2Z0BMAR6BAgIEAk"><div class="g"><div data-hveid="CBgQAA" data-ved="2ahUKEwjJ9c679dzxAhUXEcAKHYWUDpgQFSgAMAV6BAgYEAA">

Was that discussed and/or resolved, asked Moloto?

That one still has not been resolved, there is an ongoing arbitration process underway for that route.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

Hermanus says the history of the South African taxi industry goes some way to explain why ructions are still on going today.

For a long time, it was not regulated, it was the survival of the fittest.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata

It's estimated that approximately 70% of commuters in the Western Cape rely on the taxi industry to get to work.

RELATED: Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking'

RELATED: Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC




