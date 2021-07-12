Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Hopeful homeowners may have missed the best of the low-interest rate boom Refilwe Moloto asks senior economist at FNB Siphamandla Mkhwanazi whether there's still time to cash in on the low interest rate. 12 July 2021 11:09 AM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, secretary-general for Cata, about a peace accord between members of the taxi industry. 12 July 2021 8:46 AM
View all Local
'Countries vacillate between extreme lockdown regulations and letting it go' Refilwe Moloto talks to medical virologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Wolfgang Preiser, about the extended lockdown in SA. 12 July 2021 8:22 AM
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown on 11 July 2021 The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 11 July 2021. 11 July 2021 4:02 PM
View all Politics
Levelled up your small biz this year? Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for you CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to business growth expert Matsi Modise about the launch of Nedbank Business Ignite 20... 12 July 2021 10:37 AM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
View all Business
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
View all Entertainment
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong

12 July 2021 10:03 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Dentist
teeth
TikTok

A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!
  • British dentist Dr Onkar Mudhar says using mouthwash at the same time as toothpaste is a waste of time
  • A TikTok video in which he explains how we should use mouthwash effectively has gone viral
  • You can follow Dr Mudhar on TikTok @dronkarmudhar for more dental advice

Despite it being something most of us have been doing twice a day for most of our lives, it seems the majority of us are actually brushing our teeth incorrectly.

According to a British dentist, loads of us are making a major mistake when it comes to cleaning our chompers.

A TikTok video in which Dr Onkar Mudhar of Essex in England explains where we're going wrong has gone had over 143 000 views.

@dronkarmudhar

Who uses Mouthwash? ##JDPassItOn ##dentist ##fyp ##foryoupage ##learnontiktok ##teeth ##braces ##orthodontist ##viral ##veneers ##dentalhygienist ##mouthwash

♬ good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo

According to Dr Mudhar the common mistake we're making has to do with how we use mouthwash, and it seems the traditional 'gargle and rinse' method favoured by so many of us is actually counter-productive.

Mudhar says that the majority of popular mouthwashes on the market have no cleaning properties at all and that they have no benefit to our teeth or gums.

In fact, he says using mouthwash directly after brushing could even be doing more harm to our teeth because it washes away the fluoride from the toothpaste on the teeth.

"If you're going to use a mouthwash use it at a later time in the day to freshen your breath, otherwise it's a complete waste of time and money" says Mudhar

Dr Mudhar uses his TikTok profile to give advice to followers about dental hygiene and keeping teeth healthy.

RELATED: Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice

RELATED: South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service




12 July 2021 10:03 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Dentist
teeth
TikTok

