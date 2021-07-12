This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong
- British dentist Dr Onkar Mudhar says using mouthwash at the same time as toothpaste is a waste of time
- A TikTok video in which he explains how we should use mouthwash effectively has gone viral
You can follow Dr Mudhar on TikTok @dronkarmudhar for more dental advice
Despite it being something most of us have been doing twice a day for most of our lives, it seems the majority of us are actually brushing our teeth incorrectly.
According to a British dentist, loads of us are making a major mistake when it comes to cleaning our chompers.
A TikTok video in which Dr Onkar Mudhar of Essex in England explains where we're going wrong has gone had over 143 000 views.
@dronkarmudhar
Who uses Mouthwash? ##JDPassItOn ##dentist ##fyp ##foryoupage ##learnontiktok ##teeth ##braces ##orthodontist ##viral ##veneers ##dentalhygienist ##mouthwash♬ good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo
According to Dr Mudhar the common mistake we're making has to do with how we use mouthwash, and it seems the traditional 'gargle and rinse' method favoured by so many of us is actually counter-productive.
Mudhar says that the majority of popular mouthwashes on the market have no cleaning properties at all and that they have no benefit to our teeth or gums.
In fact, he says using mouthwash directly after brushing could even be doing more harm to our teeth because it washes away the fluoride from the toothpaste on the teeth.
"If you're going to use a mouthwash use it at a later time in the day to freshen your breath, otherwise it's a complete waste of time and money" says Mudhar
Dr Mudhar uses his TikTok profile to give advice to followers about dental hygiene and keeping teeth healthy.
