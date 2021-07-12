Streaming issues? Report here
'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation'

12 July 2021 12:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
SAHRC
Jacob Zuma Foundation
tribalism
ethnic mobilisation
pro Zuma protests

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa after he claimed that the violent pro-Zuma protests are based on ethnic mobilisation.
  • The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it will approach the SAHRC over Ramaphosa's remarks about ethnic mobilisation
  • Ramaphosa condemned the violent pro-Zuma protests on Sunday night and denounced ethnic mobilisation
  • Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Ramaphosa's remarks have irked many people on social media
President Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Louise Mcauliffe/EWN.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has taken issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments stating that some of the violent pro-Zuma protests in part of KZN and Gauteng are based on ethnic mobilisation.

During his address on Sunday night, Ramaphosa condemned the increasingly violent protests in some parts of the country allegedly led by Zuma supporters.

RELATED: 37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association

The president said that the violent, destructive, and disruptive demonstrations could not be justified.

He condemned ethnic mobilisation and stressed that South Africa was committed to non-racialism and non-tribalism,

RELATED: VIDEO: Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng

In a tweet, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it would approach the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday to report Ramaphosa for his statements.

The foundation claims that Ramaphosa's allegations about ethnic-based mobilisation are "reckless, divisive and unsubstantiated".

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Ramaphosa's comments about tribalism were also met with criticism online.

He [Ramaphosa] was trying to be very clear about what the genesis of these protests are. I think at one point he said that there was no place for tribalism in the country as well.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Drawing a ling in that way... about the protesters and their background... he kind of irked a lot of people on social media.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst



