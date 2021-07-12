'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation'
- The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it will approach the SAHRC over Ramaphosa's remarks about ethnic mobilisation
- Ramaphosa condemned the violent pro-Zuma protests on Sunday night and denounced ethnic mobilisation
- Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Ramaphosa's remarks have irked many people on social media
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has taken issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments stating that some of the violent pro-Zuma protests in part of KZN and Gauteng are based on ethnic mobilisation.
During his address on Sunday night, Ramaphosa condemned the increasingly violent protests in some parts of the country allegedly led by Zuma supporters.
The president said that the violent, destructive, and disruptive demonstrations could not be justified.
He condemned ethnic mobilisation and stressed that South Africa was committed to non-racialism and non-tribalism,
In a tweet, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it would approach the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday to report Ramaphosa for his statements.
The foundation claims that Ramaphosa's allegations about ethnic-based mobilisation are "reckless, divisive and unsubstantiated".
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Ramaphosa's comments about tribalism were also met with criticism online.
The Foundation will approach the @SAHRCommission tomorrow to report Pres Ramaphosa for his reckless, devisive & unsubstantiated allegations about ethnic based mobilisation.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 11, 2021
Where is his evidence that these country-wide protests are ethnic based? pic.twitter.com/kT6bRz9vi5
We are Team President Zuma.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 11, 2021
President Zuma is us.
We are President Zuma.
Nothing ethnic here.#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/dI8lj0WWTi
He [Ramaphosa] was trying to be very clear about what the genesis of these protests are. I think at one point he said that there was no place for tribalism in the country as well.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
Drawing a ling in that way... about the protesters and their background... he kind of irked a lot of people on social media.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
Source : Louise Mcauliffe/EWN
