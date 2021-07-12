Levelled up your small biz this year? Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for you





Nedbank Business Ignite - SA’s longest-running SMME mentorship and investment programme – is back

Nedbank has once again teamed up with Primedia’s 702 and CapeTalk to give SMMEs a boost

This year, we're looking for small and medium enterprises that have adopted new business models for a post-Covid-19 reality

Businesses can enter this year's campaign here

Is your small business turning adversity into opportunities in a Covid-19 world?

This year's Nedbank Business Ignite Incubator with CapeTalk could give you an extra leg up!

Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, Matsi Modise, will once again aid businesses with mentorship and the tools to adjust, thrive and level up.

Businesses are invited to enter the Nedbank Business Ignite Incubator campaign here.

The campaign will profile 40 finalist businesses and two businesses stand the chance to win a package worth R280 000 each, which includes:

a R40 000 cash injection;

a three-month incubation package with Furaha Afrika Holdings worth R40 000; and

an on-air advertising package on 702, CapeTalk or a combination of both worth R200 000.

Modise says the campaign, which is in its ninth year, is a great opportunity for business exposure and growth.

Join CapeTalk's Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto between 6am and 9am to experience Nedbank Business Ignite in action.

Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for small businesses in South Africa that want to switch gears using technology, adopting new ways of doing big things, and also existing efficiencies. Matsi Modise, Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings

Basically, we're looking for businesses that are taking advantage of the current market conditions. Businesses that are willing to pivot - yes, that word again! Businesses that are willing to do things differently and also businesses that want to thrive. Matsi Modise, Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings