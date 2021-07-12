Levelled up your small biz this year? Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for you
- Nedbank Business Ignite - SA’s longest-running SMME mentorship and investment programme – is back
- Nedbank has once again teamed up with Primedia’s 702 and CapeTalk to give SMMEs a boost
- This year, we're looking for small and medium enterprises that have adopted new business models for a post-Covid-19 reality
- Businesses can enter this year's campaign here
Is your small business turning adversity into opportunities in a Covid-19 world?
This year's Nedbank Business Ignite Incubator with CapeTalk could give you an extra leg up!
Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, Matsi Modise, will once again aid businesses with mentorship and the tools to adjust, thrive and level up.
Businesses are invited to enter the Nedbank Business Ignite Incubator campaign here.
The campaign will profile 40 finalist businesses and two businesses stand the chance to win a package worth R280 000 each, which includes:
- a R40 000 cash injection;
- a three-month incubation package with Furaha Afrika Holdings worth R40 000; and
- an on-air advertising package on 702, CapeTalk or a combination of both worth R200 000.
Modise says the campaign, which is in its ninth year, is a great opportunity for business exposure and growth.
Join CapeTalk's Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto between 6am and 9am to experience Nedbank Business Ignite in action.
Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for small businesses in South Africa that want to switch gears using technology, adopting new ways of doing big things, and also existing efficiencies.Matsi Modise, Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
Basically, we're looking for businesses that are taking advantage of the current market conditions. Businesses that are willing to pivot - yes, that word again! Businesses that are willing to do things differently and also businesses that want to thrive.Matsi Modise, Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
The opportunity for small businesses is immense, you're able to profile yourself and also you're able to get interventions that will help you scale your business, understand what innovation is, and using digital platforms to reamplify your business.Matsi Modise, Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
