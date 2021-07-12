Hopeful homeowners may have missed the best of the low-interest rate boom
- The SA repo rate remains at 3.5%, after being left unchanged by the SARB in May
- Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi says the best may be over for potential home buyers
With more and more South Africans preferring to buy, rather than rent, Refilwe Moloto asks whether there is still time for those wanting to get onto the property ladder to take advantage of record-low interest rates?
The South African repo rate remains at 3.5%, after being left unchanged in May when the South African Reserve Bank voted unanimously to keep it unchanged at a record low.
Moloto speaks to economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi who says it's likely we've seen the best of the low rates and
There are indicators that the very low interest rate that we experienced last year may have offered its best.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB
We are starting to see that demand has either peaked or is nearing a peak.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB
Mkhwanazi says it will be interesting to see whether the current demand is temporary and driven by the low interest rate or if it is likely to be more permanent.
In other words, driven by more structural changes in the economy.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB
Just the nature of the pandemic has introduced this shift in human behavior. We are seeing more people preferring to own than rent.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB
But Mkhwanazi warns that buyers must also be aware of the cyclical nature of the interest rate, in other words, what goes down will inevitably come up:
Them [interest rates] being low now, doesn't mean in five years time they're going to be at this level.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB
RELATED: Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51418949_happy-family-standing-together-while-holding-a-sold-sign.html?term=black%2Bfamily%2Bsold&vti=mxpb7nyrbymyd5lorv-2-9
More from Local
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong
A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!Read More
Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, secretary-general for Cata, about a peace accord between members of the taxi industry.Read More
[JUST IN] SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the current Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations will be extended for 14 days.Read More
Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site
The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site.Read More
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.Read More
J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Western Cape head of health Dr. Keith Cloete about the vaccination drive and conducts a Q&A session.Read More
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner
E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More