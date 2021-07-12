Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - How to Rehabilitate your Credit Record as a Tenant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shanaaz Trethewey - CEO at RentMaster
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Policing widespread unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:45
Nature Resurgence winner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Gardiner - Co-Chairman at The Mantis Collection
Today at 16:55
Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Shannon - Executive: Professional and Small Business Banking at Nedbank
No Items to show
Latest Local
Hopeful homeowners may have missed the best of the low-interest rate boom Refilwe Moloto asks senior economist at FNB Siphamandla Mkhwanazi whether there's still time to cash in on the low interest rate. 12 July 2021 11:09 AM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, secretary-general for Cata, about a peace accord between members of the taxi industry. 12 July 2021 8:46 AM
View all Local
'Countries vacillate between extreme lockdown regulations and letting it go' Refilwe Moloto talks to medical virologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Wolfgang Preiser, about the extended lockdown in SA. 12 July 2021 8:22 AM
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown on 11 July 2021 The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 11 July 2021. 11 July 2021 4:02 PM
View all Politics
Levelled up your small biz this year? Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for you CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to business growth expert Matsi Modise about the launch of Nedbank Business Ignite 20... 12 July 2021 10:37 AM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
View all Business
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
View all Entertainment
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion
Hopeful homeowners may have missed the best of the low-interest rate boom

12 July 2021 11:09 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sarb
Property
low interest rates
first-time home owners

Refilwe Moloto asks senior economist at FNB Siphamandla Mkhwanazi whether there's still time to cash in on the low interest rate.
  • The SA repo rate remains at 3.5%, after being left unchanged by the SARB in May
  • Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi says the best may be over for potential home buyers
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

With more and more South Africans preferring to buy, rather than rent, Refilwe Moloto asks whether there is still time for those wanting to get onto the property ladder to take advantage of record-low interest rates?

The South African repo rate remains at 3.5%, after being left unchanged in May when the South African Reserve Bank voted unanimously to keep it unchanged at a record low.

Moloto speaks to economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi who says it's likely we've seen the best of the low rates and

There are indicators that the very low interest rate that we experienced last year may have offered its best.

Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

We are starting to see that demand has either peaked or is nearing a peak.

Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

Mkhwanazi says it will be interesting to see whether the current demand is temporary and driven by the low interest rate or if it is likely to be more permanent.

In other words, driven by more structural changes in the economy.

Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

Just the nature of the pandemic has introduced this shift in human behavior. We are seeing more people preferring to own than rent.

Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

But Mkhwanazi warns that buyers must also be aware of the cyclical nature of the interest rate, in other words, what goes down will inevitably come up:

Them [interest rates] being low now, doesn't mean in five years time they're going to be at this level.

Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

RELATED: Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...




More from Local

This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong

12 July 2021 10:03 AM

A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!

Read More arrow_forward

Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume

12 July 2021 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, secretary-general for Cata, about a peace accord between members of the taxi industry.

Read More arrow_forward

[JUST IN] SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max

11 July 2021 8:16 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the current Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations will be extended for 14 days.

Read More arrow_forward

Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site

11 July 2021 11:44 AM

The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site.

Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story

10 July 2021 12:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.

Read More arrow_forward

J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete

10 July 2021 10:36 AM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Western Cape head of health Dr. Keith Cloete about the vaccination drive and conducts a Q&A session.

Read More arrow_forward

Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

9 July 2021 4:06 PM

E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.

Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August

9 July 2021 4:06 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Read More arrow_forward

E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'

9 July 2021 3:05 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam

9 July 2021 2:16 PM

Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association

Politics Business

SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final

Sport World

[JUST IN] SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max

Local

EWN Highlights

Beer association plans to challenge extended alcohol ban

12 July 2021 11:15 AM

Former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane passes away due to COVID-19

12 July 2021 10:18 AM

Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals

12 July 2021 9:46 AM

