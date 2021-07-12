Hopeful homeowners may have missed the best of the low-interest rate boom





The SA repo rate remains at 3.5%, after being left unchanged by the SARB in May

Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi says the best may be over for potential home buyers

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

With more and more South Africans preferring to buy, rather than rent, Refilwe Moloto asks whether there is still time for those wanting to get onto the property ladder to take advantage of record-low interest rates?

The South African repo rate remains at 3.5%, after being left unchanged in May when the South African Reserve Bank voted unanimously to keep it unchanged at a record low.

Moloto speaks to economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi who says it's likely we've seen the best of the low rates and

There are indicators that the very low interest rate that we experienced last year may have offered its best. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

We are starting to see that demand has either peaked or is nearing a peak. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

Mkhwanazi says it will be interesting to see whether the current demand is temporary and driven by the low interest rate or if it is likely to be more permanent.

In other words, driven by more structural changes in the economy. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

Just the nature of the pandemic has introduced this shift in human behavior. We are seeing more people preferring to own than rent. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

But Mkhwanazi warns that buyers must also be aware of the cyclical nature of the interest rate, in other words, what goes down will inevitably come up:

Them [interest rates] being low now, doesn't mean in five years time they're going to be at this level. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior economist - FNB

RELATED: Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...