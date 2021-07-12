It's my duty to provide hope and optimism, says WC health boss Dr. Keith Cloete
- CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete for his weekly profile feature #InTheChair
- Dr. Keith Cloete has been at the helm of the Western Cape's Covid-19 public health response since April last year
- He has worked in the provincial health department for 28 years and says he's proud to serve the Western Cape
Dr. Keith Cloete was thrust into the media spotlight during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year as the new face of the Western Cape Health Department.
He was appointed as head of the Western Cape Health Department in April last year, just two weeks into South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown level 5.
Prior to his top job, Dr. Cloete served as a deputy director in the department for 5 years. In total, he's worked in the department for 28 years.
He says health care workers have taken severe mental strain since the outbreak and adds that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the trauma facing broader society.
Dr. Cloete believes his role is to provide calm, guidance, and leadership during the public health response to the pandemic.
The optimistic public health expert says he has had a great team of department officials supporting him through the Covid-19 storm.
The people that have given me positive feedback - nurses, cleaners, doctors, community workers, people from my own community, and my own friendship circle - I've really felt buoyed by the support of so many people.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The 55-year-old says he was raised to have a strong social conscience and to be in service of others.
His experience working closely with HIV/Aids and TB treatment programmes has also helped him rise to the challenge.
Dr. Cloete chats to CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit about the highs and lows of his job, his personal values, and his overall career.
I regard it as an absolute privilege to be able to serve the people of the Western Cape. I was born here, I grew up here, and my parents raised me as somebody that should be in service of others.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
When people look at us, there's a responsibility that I carry because I'm the face of the department but I represent 33,000 people that are wonderful people but when I'm there [in the public] I have the responsibility to provide hope and optimism to people. That's my responsibility.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
More than 50% of young people have had a depressive episode in the last six months, that's 1 in 2 people that are grappling with wellbeing. We are a traumatised society, Covid-19 has just exacerbated that.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We have to open the space to say we are vulnerable and we feel this burden, to talk about it and support one another.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
