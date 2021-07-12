[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged





Local PR firm Vuma Reputation Management (VRM) has confirmed its contact with the eSwatini government has been terminated

People are rising up against the political status quo that still sees political parties banned and sham elections held every five years

eSwatini flag by David Peterson from Pixabay.

A South African PR firm hired by the eSwatini government is being urged to 'come clean' after it severed ties with the country following widespread criticism.

Vuma Reputation Management (VRM) was last week accused of a 'cover up' by online publication New Frame.

Associate editor Monica Laganparsad claimed VRM had been hired to manage the reputation of a "murderous and systemically dishonest dictatorship”.

On Sunday night VRM confirmed the contract with the eSwatini government had been terminated.

But Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says that not the end of the matter.

We need to be saying to them (VRM), you need to come clean about what sort of things were they telling you and what issues the public need to know about. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

I think they realised their own reputation wasn't going to survive this. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

eSwatini has been gripped by violent protests for a number of days with dozens of people killed and scores more injured.

Citizens have been rising up against the political status quo that still sees political parties banned and sham elections held every five years.

On The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit on Monday, the host revealed that he and the show producers had made the decision to cancel a planned interview with Eswatini finance minister Neal Rijkenberg.

"As South Africans we need to realise and we should know when autocratic and undemocratic regimes use reputational damage companies to clean their image," said Kiewit.

"If we were so outraged by the Gupta's using Bell Pottinger to sow racial tension here, we should also be aware of how South African companies have also been hired by the eSwatini government to clean up their image," he said.

