[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged

Today at 15:50
Update on protests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Orrin Singh
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:05
Mantashe says SA can't ditch fossil fuels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 16:20
Organisation says the abuse of alcohol needs a realistic solution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Louw
Today at 16:45
Nature Resurgence winner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Gardiner - Co-Chairman at The Mantis Collection
Today at 16:55
Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Shannon - Executive: Professional and Small Business Banking at Nedbank
Today at 17:05
ConCourt hears Zuma's rescission request
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Identifying and prosecuting protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 17:45
The importance of spelling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Victor Houliston - Professor at Head Of English, Wits
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government.
  • Local PR firm Vuma Reputation Management (VRM) has confirmed its contact with the eSwatini government has been terminated
  • People are rising up against the political status quo that still sees political parties banned and sham elections held every five years
eSwatini flag by David Peterson from Pixabay.

A South African PR firm hired by the eSwatini government is being urged to 'come clean' after it severed ties with the country following widespread criticism.

Vuma Reputation Management (VRM) was last week accused of a 'cover up' by online publication New Frame.

Associate editor Monica Laganparsad claimed VRM had been hired to manage the reputation of a "murderous and systemically dishonest dictatorship”.

On Sunday night VRM confirmed the contract with the eSwatini government had been terminated.

But Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says that not the end of the matter.

We need to be saying to them (VRM), you need to come clean about what sort of things were they telling you and what issues the public need to know about.

William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

I think they realised their own reputation wasn't going to survive this.

William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

eSwatini has been gripped by violent protests for a number of days with dozens of people killed and scores more injured.

Citizens have been rising up against the political status quo that still sees political parties banned and sham elections held every five years.

On The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit on Monday, the host revealed that he and the show producers had made the decision to cancel a planned interview with Eswatini finance minister Neal Rijkenberg.

"As South Africans we need to realise and we should know when autocratic and undemocratic regimes use reputational damage companies to clean their image," said Kiewit.

"If we were so outraged by the Gupta's using Bell Pottinger to sow racial tension here, we should also be aware of how South African companies have also been hired by the eSwatini government to clean up their image," he said.

RELATED: [[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa]

RELATED: eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
