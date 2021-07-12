WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding
- Emergency crews are on standby as the Western Cape faces another major storm
- Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says very cold conditions are expected with a high chance of disruptive snowfall on the mountains
- Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan has urged motorists to drive carefully during the wet weather conditions
Provincial authorities have warned Western Cape motorists to be careful on the roads as another major storm hits.
Officials say disruptive snow, heavy downpours, gale-force winds, and icy temperatures are predicted.
A cold front made landfall in the Western Cape early on Monday morning and is expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon.
Disruptive rainfall is expected in the Cape metro, Stellenbosch, Theewaterskloof, and Witzenberg.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) predicts that between 30mm to 40 mm can be expected for Monday as well as gale-force winds and dangerous coastal conditions with large waves expected along the shorelines.
Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says very cold conditions are also expected with a strong possibility of disruptive snowfall which could be as deep as 15cm over the highest mountain ranges of the province.
James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Bredell, says the province's disaster risk management authorities are on standby to respond to incidents.
Styan has urged motorists to be extremely careful on the roads.
The conditions on the road are very tricky, dangerous, and difficult. We're urging that people drive very carefully, slowly, and calmly and just be patient.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell
The issue we're most concerned about is the cold weather... It's a major risk for people caught outdoors.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell
It's very, very, very wet... There's lots of localised flooding in low-lying areas.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell
