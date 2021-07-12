SANDF confirms troop deployment in KZN, Gauteng as 6 dead and hundreds arrested





Trucks and cars have been set on fire, shops looted in various parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Officials confirmed on Monday morning that six people have been killed in the unrest and 210 people have been arrested.

All of this ostensibly under the banner of the Free Jacob Zuma campaign but it is quite clear this is now thuggery and vandalism. In parts of Gauteng, shops have been looted, properties set alight, with shocking scenes playing out on our television screens. Mandy Wiener, Presenter - The Midday Report

SA National Defence Force to deploy soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces to assist Law Enforcement Agencies confirms the SANDF at midday on Monday.

SA National Defence Force Media Statement | Monday, 12 July 2021 | The SA National Defence Force to deploy soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces to assist Law Enforcement Agencies.#SANDF pic.twitter.com/ExlsUC4Lxk — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) July 12, 2021

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque describes a number of fatalities in Gauteng:

BBC's Nomsa Maseko reports on what is happening in KZN:

Maseko reports from Pietermaritzburg.

It looks like it is factories that are now on fire and it took a while for firefighters to access the area. Nomsa Maseko, Correspondent - BBC

Police are on the scene, she says, and are firing rubber bullets to try and stop looting

I did also hear some live rounds coming out but I don't know for which side. Nomsa Maseko, Correspondent - BBC

The military is reportedly on the scene in parts of KZN where widespread protests and looting are taking place and Maseko says the SANDF has confirmed a pre-deployment process is underway.

In terms of the looting going on, there are a lot of people who think that this is an unemployment revolution that has long been brewing in South Africa and it just needed a trigger and that is what we are seeing currently. Nomsa Maseko, Correspondent - BBC

A lot of people here saying Jacob Zuma should not have been imprisoned but, at the same time, most of the things that are stolen, literally as people run past me, is basics. Very few people that I have seen have luxury goods. Nomsa Maseko, Correspondent - BBC

On the whole, it looks like something that was instigated by the fact that the former president has been imprisoned, but now the opportunity has now presented itself for people to start stealing. Nomsa Maseko, Correspondent - BBC

She says the question asked is how did South African intelligence operations fail to know what was about to unfold. Maseko says police and intelligence agencies were caught napping once again.

She says she witnessed at the Megacity Mall in Umlazi on Sunday night SAPS doing nothing and it was left to the municipal police to go in and try and quell unrest despite being overstretched.

South African police standing by watching helplessly as all of this was taking place. There were over 1000 people at that shopping centre I saw it myself. The metro police were firing rubber bullets and the guys there lotting were retaliating with live rounds. Nomsa Maseko, Correspondent - BBC

A few minutes ago at Tops Pietermaritzburg pic.twitter.com/crZRfem6WC — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) July 12, 2021

EWN's Edwin Ntshidi reports on what is happening in Johannesburg:

The streets of Joburg are strewn with debris and it is evidence of the violent protests. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I spotted a car dealership that was set alight with about 15 cars that were damaged. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Taxi drivers report that they are struggling to navigate the area, says Ntshidi.